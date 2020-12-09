An Albertville family lost their home to fire Tuesday.
Albertville Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Beam said firefighters were called to a home at 110 Lindsey Road in Albertville just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A neighbor reported seeing smoke from the home behind theirs and responding officers and firemen reported seeing flames from the roofline.
“No one was home when the fire broke out,” Beam said. “There were no injuries to report and no firemen were injured fighting the fire.
“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”
Albertville responded with an engine and a tanker truck, and sought mutual aid from Nixon Chapel and Douglas volunteer fire departments.
“Anytime we respond to calls outside the city where we know there is poor water supply or no water supply, we automatically call for mutual aid,” Beam said.
“In this area there were no fire hydrants so we had to rely on tankers.”
Approximately 16 firefighters were on the scene for about two hours fighting the blaze. The home was considered a total loss.
Beam said the American Red Cross assisted the family. Marshall DeKalb Electric and Marshall County Gas also responded to the scene, he said. Two adults and two children resided in the home, along with family pets.
“There is never a good time for there to be a fire, but this time of year is particularly hard,” he said.
This is the first house fire the department has handled in several months, Beam said.
“We’ve been fortunate not to have had any with this latest cold snap,” he said.
