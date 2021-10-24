HUNTSVILLE – After a grueling two days of volleyball that included late nights and long waits, a pair of area teams emerged from the North Super Regional volleyball tournament in Huntsville to secure spots at next week’s State Tournament in Birmingham.
Fyffe and Geraldine, along with DeKalb County neighbor Plainview, will make up nearly half the field at the 3A tournament, with the Red Devils earning the No. 2 seed from the North, and Geraldine the No. 4 seed after both were beaten by Plainview in Thursday’s action.
For Fyffe, it marks the second year in a row they will be among the state’s final eight teams.
The Devils opened play on Wednesday with a four-set win over Area 10 champion Carbon Hill, then clinched their spot later that same night with a sweep of Area 13 runner-up Brindlee Mountain.
Fyffe secured one of the top spots from the north in Thursday’s semifinal round, battling past Danville in the semifinals in four sets, before being taken down by rival Plainview in the finals via a sweep.
“I think our team, especially these last two days, has really pulled together and worked together as a team,” first-year Fyffe coach Avery Collins said. “It’s something we’ve really been striving and trying to teach them, both on and off the court, that it’s not about you, it’s about your teammates and what you can do to make it easier on them. We’re very proud of them and how they pulled together, they didn’t give up on each other.”
By finishing as the No. 2 seed from the North, the Red Devils will now prep to take on the South’s No. 3 seed, Houston Academy in the opening round, scheduled for Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Houston Academy was swept in Thursday’s semifinals, before rebounding with a sweep in the third-place match.
“I think it says a lot about this team,” Collins said of making state back-to-back years. “We’re more than proud of the athletes they are, on and off the court, I cannot say that enough, on and off the court how good they are…It’s going to be lots of film and telling these girls that they can do this. If they come and play their game, that’s all we can do.”
Fyffe will enter the tournament with a 23-12 record, while Houston Academy will come in at 24-20.
Joining Fyffe in Birmingham will be the Geraldine Bulldogs, a Top-5 team in the 3A polls to close out the regular season, but a team that head coach Renee Beaden will be looking to find another level in Birmingham after taking fourth in Huntsville.
The Bulldogs faced a long Wednesday, rolling past Colbert Heights in less than an hour to open the tournament, then playing in the final match of the night against Ohatchee, winning in five sets to clinch a spot at state.
But the tables turned on the Bulldogs in Thursday’s matches, with Plainview sweeping them in the semifinals, then falling in four sets in the consolation match to Danville, who earned the No. 3 seed at state with the win.
“We’re glad we secured a visit next week,” Bearden said. “Mentally, we seem to be in some kind of slump and we’re hoping that a couple days of rest this weekend may reset our minds so we can settle back down and take care of business. We’ve not played well, we’ve not played volleyball the way we know how to play, and we know it, it’s just shifting our minds.”
The Bulldogs return to the state tournament two years after making the finals in 2019 where the finished as the state runner-up, and with a number of players on this year’s team possessing that experience, it’s something Bearden hopes will rub off on the younger players.
“They’re great leaders,” Bearden said of those older players. “They’re all great leaders and they know what that feeling is. They’re so hungry to be back in that situation. We’ve got a few younger ones that are inexperienced, but we’re developing and they’re coming along, and we’re hoping next week is the week they settle into that.”
By finishing as the No. 4 seed, the Bulldogs face a tall task in the opening round, taking on top-seed Trinity Presbyterian, who had to endure a pair of five set matches during the South tournament to take the crown.
Should both Geraldine and Fyffe win their opening round matches, the two teams would square off later Tuesday in the semifinals.
Geraldine will enter State with a 45-17 mark, while Trinity comes in at 33-9 for the season after a 4-0 Regional.
The other opening round matches on Tuesday feature North No. 1 Plainview taking on Hale County, and South No. 2 Montgomery Cathlolic squaring off with Danville. All opening round matches are scheduled start at 1:30 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex, with semifinal matches to follow at 6 p.m.
The finals are set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bill Harris Arena.
While Fyffe and Geraldine play on, four other teams saw their season’s come to an end in Huntsville, with a pair of teams getting knocked out one win short of reaching the state tournament.
Both Boaz and Guntersville reached the 5A quarterfinals on Wednesday, but were stopped just shy of keeping their season’s alive.
Boaz opened Wednesday’s tournament with a four-set win over Pleasant Grove after dropping the opening set, but later Wednesday were swept by Brewer to end their season with a mark of 35-21. Brewer went on to finish as the 5A runner-up.
Guntersville opened in a similarly strong way, rolling past Area 10 champion Leeds in a sweep, but in the next round, 9A champion Ramsay proved too much, sweeping the Wildcats and bringing an end to their season with a record of 36-19.
That same Ramsay team took down Area 13 runner-up Sardis in the opening round of the 5A tournament, seeing the Lions finish at 19-22 for the year. Ramsay would eventually finish as the North’s No. 4 seed.
West End was the final area team at the tournament, and were eliminated in the opening round of the 2A bracket at the hands of Mars Hill Bible in a three-game sweep. The Patriots, who captured the Area 11 regular season and tournament titles, finish the season with a mark of 15-8.
3A State Tournament Schedule
Tuesday at Birmingham CrossPlex
No. 1 Trinity Presbyterian vs No. 4 Geraldine, 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fyffe vs No. 3 Houston Academy, 1:30 p.m.
No. 1 Plainview vs No. 4 Hale County, 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Montgomery Catholic vs Danville, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Wednesday at UAB Bill Harris Arena
3A Finals, 4:30 p.m.
