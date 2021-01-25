In rematches of last Wednesday's season-opening games, the Snead State men got revenge against Wallace Community College-Selma, returning the favor Friday with a close win, while the Snead State women picked up their second win in as many tries.
The men trailed by 10 heading into halftime of Friday's game, then rallied to force overtime before putting the clamps on the host Patriots in overtime to pull out an 87-85 victory to even their record at 1-1.
The Parsons outscored WCC-Selma in overtime 7-5, and in the second half 49-39 to force overtime.
Snead State were paced by reserve freshman guard Corey Boston, who poured in a game-high 25 points off the bench on 10 of 18 shooting, while also swiping five steals, five rebounds, and four assists. Sophomore transfer Jay Jefferson had a double-double scoring 20 and hauling in 10 rebounds. Jadakiss Anderson chipped in with 14 points.
In the women's contest, after an offensive showcase Wednesday, the Parsons put the clamps on defensively Friday, shutting down the Patriots in a 62-48 win.
Snead State (2-0) jumped the hosts from the opening tip, taking a 25-7 lead after the first quarter, and holding WCC-Selma to just 23 points through three quarters and a 27-point lead going to the fourth.
Kayleigh Hunter led the offensive effort for Snead State with 16 points, 15 of those coming in the first half, while Lainey Yerta added 13. Kailey Rory chipped in with nine, eight of those coming in the second half.
WCC-Selma were led by Airrianna Colley's game-high 17 points, with Jahmyah Pettway adding 13.
Both Snead State teams will return to the court Tuesday with road games at Lurleen B. Wallace CC. The women will start the doubleheader with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
