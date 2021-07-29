This is an opinion column.
When I was growing up in Rabbit Town back in the 60s and 70s, we didn’t have cell phones, video games or big screen televisions to consume our summer days… just wide-open spaces, sunshine and fresh air.
When the sun came up, it was rise and shine, and time to start the day. If I moaned and groaned and tried to pull the covers back over my head, my dad repeated in a firm voice that it was time to get out of bed. After that second warning, I knew to not protest anymore.
By the time I got to the kitchen, Daddy was sitting at the table… a cup of Maxwell House in one hand and a Pall Mall cigarette in the other while Momma cooked our breakfast. Every day was pretty much the same menu…homemade biscuits, gravy, sausage, bacon and eggs and in the summer months, there was thick slices of tomatoes and juicy quarters of cantaloupe.
After breakfast, Daddy left for work and Momma ushered me outside so she could get her household chores started, which was just fine with me. There were trees, hills, dirt piles, and plenty of neighborhood kids to keep my days full.
The children on Solitude Road were various ages, but we all played well together. None of us had any expensive or battery-operated toys, but we never ran out of things to keep us occupied. We didn’t complain about the heat or being bored…we just played and enjoyed life.
We rode tricycles and bicycles, picked honeysuckles off the vine, dug deep holes to China on the vacant lot and scraped “gold dust” off sand rocks. We played Red Rover and hopscotch, jumped rope, and did lots of Elvis moves with a big plastic hula hoop. Hide n Seek, Mother May I and Simon Says were also some of our favorites. If we got thirsty, we took turns sipping tepid water out of a green rubber water hose. We ate sandwiches at the picnic table for lunch, and then kept playing all afternoon.
One of the most memorable things we did involved a dash of courage and jolt of electricity. There was a very large pasture filled with cattle that ran the entire length behind our houses. The barbwire fence had a strand of electricity across the top that was way too tempting to stay away from especially after our mothers warned us to keep our distance.
At least once a week, we all lined up in front of it, each holding a stick and the game got started. The rule was simple…touch the wooden branch to the live wire at the top of the fence. I can still remember when it was my turn and that sudden jolt of a million little needles coursed through my veins. I’m just thankful today that the fence didn’t have much of a charge to it and that none of us were standing in a puddle of water when we touched it.
Supper was usually around 6 in the evening. Momma cooked fresh out of the garden every night. She had fried squash and okra, creamed corn, buttery potatoes, big bowls of green beans or lima beans, and there was always cornbread and plenty of sweet tea.
After the evening meal, there was still a little time left in the day, so back outside I went. All of us neighborhood kids met back up again as the sun dipped low in the western sky. We caught lightning bugs in Mason jars and stared at the stars as they made their appearance while we exchanged ideas about what all we could do the following day.
Those summer days in Rabbit Town will forever be some of the fondest memories of my life….I learned to enjoy the simple things in this world and to appreciate every day…and to stay away from electric fences.. even if someone dares me.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
