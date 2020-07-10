This is an opinion piece.
Thursday morning, I enjoyed visiting with the legendary Beecher Hyde, my friend and encourager.
It’s the first time I had been a guest on Beecher’s radio show since he moved to WBSA in Boaz. Beecher, who is 89, is celebrating his 65th year in broadcasting. What an amazing accomplishment for the wise (or maybe it should wise-cracking) ol’ cowboy who seems to have no intentions of retiring.
My friend, Ricky Smith, joined us for Thursday’s conversation, and he talked about Beecher’s ability as a storyteller. I said Beecher must have a treasure chest of stories he pulls from daily.
One story Beecher didn’t mention was the trip he took with my brother, Jeff, and I to Tuscaloosa for Nick Saban’s first spring game as Alabama’s head football coach in the spring of 2007.
An overflow crowd of more than 92,000 filed into Bryant-Denny Stadium, setting an Alabama record for an A-Day Game. I believe everyone came to see the two celebrities in attendance that day — Nick Saban and Beecher Hyde.
Beecher was friends with my late uncle and aunt, Kermit and Ernestine Hammonds. He talked about bird hunting trips with Uncle Kermit and that he “was a good shot.”
My late aunt, Latrell Johnson, was famous for her delicious pound cakes. She and my late uncle, Barney Johnson, were faithful listeners to Beecher’s program, and she once baked and delivered a pound cake to Beecher. He’s never forgotten her act of kindness, nor how scrumptious the cake was.
Beecher is a blessing to countless lives who depend on him to brighten their days with his wisdom and humor behind the microphone. Keep up the wonderful work, my friend.
DeKalb BOE approves personnel changes
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a few personnel items that caught my attention during its Thursday meeting in Rainsville.
Geraldine High School softball coach Julie West resigned her coaching and teaching duties to become the school’s new assistant principal.
The Bulldog varsity girls basketball program also has a new head coach, and it’s a familiar face. Jamie Gilbert is moving from an assistant coaching role in the boys program to take charge of the Lady Bulldogs.
Coach Gilbert also serves as head baseball coach and as an assistant football coach.
Michael Davis, who was an assistant football coach and boys head soccer coach at Crossville last year, transferred from CHS to Geraldine, his alma mater. I expect Michael to have coaching duties for the Bulldogs.
Riley Edwards was a Collinsville teacher and assistant football coach. He served as interim head coach in 2018 when then-head coach Ernie Willingham was sidelined by heart surgery.
Coach Edwards transferred to Crossville Middle School as a teacher. I look for him to join Crossville head football coach Dusty Darnell’s staff.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
