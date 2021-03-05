“When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.” Isaiah 43:2b
When faced with a time of testing, it is human nature to want to leave the furnace as quickly as possible. However, I hope that these few sentences of encouragement give you the strength you need to keep walking through the flames…knowing that you shall not be burned, and that the flame will not scorch you as you cling to His hand.
I enjoy watching the show “Forged in Fire” on The History Channel with my husband. I am not only drawn to how beautiful the finished weapon is, but also to the process in which it is fashioned. There is so much life application we can take from this, so I pray you take hold of what I have begun to recognize as an amazing visual of what the Lord can do with our trials.
An unfinished, unrefined piece of steel is placed in the heat to enable shaping and molding. This shaping is accomplished with a press and a hammer. (Please note that this is my translation and not the technical terminology.) It is also cut to the desired length and width. Then it is placed in the heat once again for the heat-treat—which also includes the metal being removed and then quenched in oil to harden it.
When the blade has come through this process without warping and breaking, the finishing touches of any further grinding and polishing are done. Like I said, I am no expert, but you get the gist.
You may feel unrefined and unfinished right now.
You may feel you are in the press and being hammered right now.
You may feel you are in the flames of the fiery furnace right now.
I encourage you to take heart and trust the Lord. He is a master Craftsman who knows what He is doing.
He doesn’t look at your unfinished state and get discouraged.
He knows the right amount of pressure required to shape you into His design for you. He knows the precise time to remove you from the heat and dip you in the oil to solidify His work in you.
He doesn’t want you to be brittle, and He doesn’t want you to be bent.
Hold on, don’t give up, and know He’s got this.
When you get discouraged just think of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego—the king had to finally call them out of the fire! They didn’t seem in a hurry to leave knowing the Lord was with them.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
