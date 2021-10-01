The Albertville City School System is pleased to announce a new partnership with Marshall Medical Centers and The Orthopedic Clinic (TOC) for athletic training, career tech education and professional development.
Dr. Boyd English, District Superintendent said, “The Albertville City School System recognizes our leadership role within the greater community. Local community partnerships are central to who we are. The Albertville Advantage—Superior Education: Today, Tomorrow, Together— is more than a tagline. It’s an entire community wholeheartedly invested in a stronger community and brighter future. It’s about ensuring our students have the most excellent educational experience possible.”
In addition to the benefits for Albertville City Schools students, this partnership benefits the entire community:
• Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater- gains a new trainer on-site, improved access to orthopedic specialists
• Local Healthcare System – providing convenient, quality healthcare services
• TOC opening new facility in Albertville – improving access to diagnostics, multiple orthopedic specialists in a new facility located in the old Powerhouse Gym building for the City of Albertville
“Marshall Medical Centers welcomes the opportunity to expand our athletic training support for student athletes within the Albertville City School System as well as the entire of community of Albertville by also providing support at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater,” stated Bill Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of Clinical Services.
Tom Perkins, Sports Medicine Marketing Executive for TOC added, “It’s a natural partnership. All parties are interested in investing in this community. TOC strives to impact every part of the community in every way.”
“Our mission is to dramatically improve the health and economic vitality of the Sand Mountain region, and this partnership contributes greatly to our ability to reach this goal. We are very excited to establish this partnership and continue to cultivate strong community engagement by improving the mental and physician health of the entire region,” stated Patrick O’Brien, General Manager, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (SMPA).
The partnership between Albertville City Schools and Marshall Medical Centers in education is certainly not new, but an expansion of local, quality convenient service and training. As a community-owned hospital, Marshall Medical Centers have been invested in caring for our community for over 65 years.
“Albertville is proud to see our city school system and Sand Mountain Park partnering with Marshall Medical Centers and TOC in providing additional, significant opportunities to better serve our students, student-athletes, and citizens from all walks of life through this multi-faceted relationship. Additionally, we are glad to welcome TOC to our community and are appreciative of them choosing our city to invest in and land their new facility.” Hon. Tracy Honea, Mayor, City of Albertville.
