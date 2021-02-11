The Guntersville defense swarmed visiting Fairview from start to finish Thursday night, before the Wildcat offense picked up in the second half, leading Guntersville to a 50-33 win over the Aggies, and with it, the 5A Area 14 title.
The win puts the Wildcats into next week's sub-regional round, where they will host Sardis on Monday night after the Lions fell at Boaz, 40-28.
"Our girls have wanted this since they lost to Fairview at Fairview in mid-January in overtime," Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. "It's big for the program...I'm really excited for these ladies."
The Wildcats held the visiting Aggies to just four made field goals through the first three quarters, and outscored the guests 15-7 in the third to pull away.
Olivia Vandergriff paced the Guntersville offense, netting 11 points in the win behind a trio of 3-pointers, while Lainie Phillips added 10. Ivey Marsh added nine points, while Tazi Harris chipped in with seven.
Fairview jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, but from there it was all Guntersville, with the Wildcats outscoring the Aggies 11-2 the rest of the first quarter to take a lead they never relinquished.
A key stretch in the game came late in the first half, with the Wildcats up four. Fairview stole a pass heading up the court with under 20 seconds until halftime, but missed the ensuing layup, the Wildcats corralled the rebound, pushed up the floor and connected for a late layup, turning what might have been a two-point halftime lead into a six-point lead, 22-16
Fairview stayed in the game by going 12 of 13 at the foul-line in the first half.
The big third quarter ensued, and 16 minutes later, the Wildcats were lifting the trophy.
Maddie Yeager led Fairview with 10 points in the loss.
With the loss, Fairview will take on Boaz in 5A sub-regional play, with that game scheduled for Monday night at Boaz. From here out in the posteason, it is win or go home.
