A Guntersville man has died after reportedly falling from a boat dock at Riverbend Marina Thursday night.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Mike Turner, witnesses reported seeing Travis E. Heaton fall from the dock at Riverbend Marina at approximately 10:26 p.m.
Guntersville Police and the Guntersville Fire Department responded to the scene.
Heaton’s body was recovered about 20 minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall Medical Centers personnel.
The marina is located off of Alabama 79/Scottsboro Highway in the Henryville area.
Turner said he believed Heaton struck his head after falling off of the dock and drowned.
The incident has been characterized as “a tragic accident,” and no foul play is suspected, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.