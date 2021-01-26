Barbara Pennington Gregorn
Attalla
Barbara Pennington Gregorn, 85 of Attalla, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude, Memphis Tn.
Barry Wayne Smith
Boaz
Barry Wayne Smith, 61 of Boaz, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at his home.
Visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 from 4 until 6 at Boaz Carr Funeral Home.
Survivors include his son, Sam Smith (Crimson); five grandchildren; and a brother, Bro. Lewis Smith (Teresa).
Bobby Hawkins
Albertville
Bobby Hawkins, 61, of Albertville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at his home.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tim Smith will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his brother, Raymond Hawkins (Becky); sisters, Cynthia Garner (Tony) and Lisa Smith (Gary); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Brenda Gail Swann Johnson
Albertville
Brenda Gail Swann Johnson, 65, of Albertville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned at this time. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Johnson, of Albertville; daughters, Tina Roberts, of Huntsville, and Mandi Roberts, of Albertville; sons, Chris Roberts (Lesley), of Blountsville, and Charles Roberts (Kim), of Albertville; 10 brothers and sisters; and five grandchildren.
Brian Keith Bagwell
Fyffe
Brian Keith Bagwell, 62, of Fyffe, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Cemetery with Bro. Karl Abernathy officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Brooks Bagwell of Fyffe; four sons, Dewayne Hamrick and wife Jennifer and Shane Hamrick and wife Amy, all of Southside, Jason Yancey, of Rainsville, and Cody Eivers and wife Rae, of Orlando, FL.; one daughter, Misty Dorsey and husband Scott of Cartersville, GA.; one brother, Greg Bagwell, of Geraldine; one sister, Courtnie Chaffin, of Albertville; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Claudell “C.E.”
Garmon
Albertville
Claudell “C.E.” Garmon, 92, of Albertville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Union Grove #1 Baptist Church Cemetery. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Tommie and Eddie Porter, of Buford, Ga.; son, George Garmon, of Tuscaloosa; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Lois Kilpatrick, of Boaz, Cynthia Harper and Ron Garmon, both of Albertville, Martha Garmon, of Vance, and Elmo Garmon, of Carrolton, Ga.
Kathy Sue Fuell Shores
Albertville
Kathy Sue Fuell Shores, 63, of Albertville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Survivors include her husband,Tony Shores, of Albertville; daughter, Kristy Lorraine Shores, of Albertville; sisters, Lisa Fuell and Linda Morgan (Ken), both of Albertville; and two grandchildren.
Rayford Swords
Albertville
Rayford Swords, 68, of Albertville, died Jan. 22, 2021, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, at Corinth Baptist Church on Rose Road in Albertville. Bros. Brock McCullars and Gary Swords will officiate. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Lacracia; son, Zack Swords; sister, Janice Swords; and brothers, Randall Swords (Sherry) and Edwin Swords (Barbara).
Terrie Pankey
Albertville
Terrie Pankey, 80, of Albertville, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 29, 2021, at Forrest Home Cemetery in Boaz with Bro. Lonnie Craft officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a special sister, Sammy Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie Lynn Thrasher
Attalla
Ronnie Lynn Thrasher, 60, of Attalla, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Butler Cemetery. Rev. Nick Bayne officiated.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Ledbetter; sisters and brothers, Deborah Hudgins (Randall Vaughn), Dwight Thrasher (Donna), Nina Yachasz (Rock), Michael Trasher (Lisa), Tammy Knoup (Mike), and Randy Thrasher; two special aunts; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Juan Lopez Ramirez
Albertville
Juan Lopez Ramirez, 61, of Albertville, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Teat officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Angelina Olivera; daughters, Noemi Lopez (Steven Avila), Lizzeth Lopez, and Yarumi Lopez (Ramjro Carabez); son, Ramses Lopez (Sissy McAllister); sisters, Alicia, Francisca, Lorena and Marcela; brothers, Roberto, Genaro, Sergio, Isaias and Isidro; and seven grandchildren.
Jerry Clontz
Guntersville
Jerry Clontz, 80, of Guntersville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Walkers Chapel Cemetery in Fort Payne. Rev. Kelly Clontz will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry Clontz, Jr. (Olivia), Randy Clontz (Sabrina), Lance Clontz (Amanda), Bryan Clontz (Sandra), Michael Clontz (Anne), Kelly Clontz (Cena) and Patrick Clontz (Kayla); 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
