GERALDINE — Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Colvin passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another while the defense posted a shutout, propelling Class 3A Geraldine to a 39-0 whipping of 5A Sardis in Friday night’s nonregion game at Coolidge Isbell Field.
The Bulldogs won their second straight game, improving to 2-1 under new head coach Michael Davis. Sardis fell to 0-3 on the 2021 season. The Lions have lost 16 games in a row, dating back to the 2019 season.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Geraldine exploded for 19 second-quarter points.
Colvin threw his first TD pass at the 11:51 mark of the second, connecting with a wide-open Zane Williams from 33 yards. The Bulldogs missed the extra point.
Austyn Banks’ interception set up the scoring drive. He deflected the ball into the air and came down with it late in the opening quarter.
Colvin used his legs to find the end zone next, as he burst through the line of scrimmage on a keeper and raced 66 yards to paydirt. His two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, but the Dogs led 12-0 with 5:48 remaining.
Late in the quarter, Sardis mounted its best drive of the night. SHS quarterback Brody Samples converted a third-and-10 by running 14 yards to the GHS 25-yard line.
The drive ended when Geraldine’s defense stopped Samples for a 3-yard gain on a fourth-and-four play from the 19 with 54.9 seconds on the clock.
On the next snap, Colvin delivered a strike to Carlos Mann, who caught the ball in stride and sprinted 84 yards for a touchdown. Mann’s extra point made it 19-0 with 43.1 seconds to go.
Geraldine marched 79 yards in 10 plays to make it 25-0. Colvin finished the drive with a 32-yard scoring pass to Banks, who broke a tackle and ran to the end zone. Sardis blocked the extra point.
The Bulldogs converted a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions into points.
Mann picked off a pass and returned it to Sardis’ 45. Caleb Hall ended the ensuing drive by punching it into the end zone from 3 yards out. Mann kicked it to 32-0 with 7:49 remaining.
Hill stole a Lions’ pass and followed with a nice return deep into Sardis territory. He broke loose for a 13-yard TD run with 58.9 seconds to play. Mann’s PAT made it 39-0.
“We’ve got a lot of penalties we’ve got to clean up, a lot of mistakes that we made,” Davis said. “The effort is there — I can’t say enough about their effort level. It’s there.
“Jaxon Colvin made some incredible throws tonight, but we missed a lot of throws as well. We’re going to go back and watch the film and correct those mistakes and get ready for Plainview.”
Colvin directed an offense that amassed 434 total yards. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 192 yards and rushed 14 times for 130 yards.
Ed Hernandez and Hill paced the Bulldogs’ defense with 10 tackles each. Will Arnold and Mann both had seven and Banks six.
The Bulldogs travel to unbeaten and fourth-ranked Plainview for a Region 7 battle Sept. 17. Sardis returns to 5A, Region 7 play by hosting archrival Boaz on Sept. 17.
