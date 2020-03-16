MONTGOMERY — Faulkner failed to convert two opportunities to force overtime as time expired on its 18-game winning streak with a 69-66 loss to Loyola on March 6 in the semifinals of the SSAC Tournament.
The Eagles proved the beneficiary of a lane violation against Loyola’s Terry Smith Jr. that waived off a free throw with 14 seconds remaining. The sequence left Faulkner down 69-66 coming out of a timeout with a chance to tie it.
The Eagles turned the ball over in an unforced error and appeared doomed. After fouling Tensley Aldridge, Faulkner watched as the guard missed both free throws to leave the game at a one-possession deficit.
Sophomore CJ Williamson of Guntersville grabbed the rebound with 7.7 seconds left and raced to the other end, where he launched a 3-pointer that did not drop. Garrett Sanderson snagged the offensive board and tipped it back out to C.J. Jones, but the buzzer sounded before the senior could line up a shot.
The frenetic sequence a capped a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw its last lead change at the 6:04 mark when Zach Muller knocked down a free throw to put Loyola on top.
Nate Bradley paced the Eagles with 18 points while Milan Skundric finished with 17 and Williamson notched 14.
Loyola won the rebounding battle 44-29 and outscored Faulkner in the paint 38-22. The Wolfpack also shot 44.6 percent from the floor while limiting the Eagles to 36.2 percent. The loss was the first for Faulkner since Dec. 13, 2019.
Faulkner garnered a No. 2 seed in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament and the No. 8 ranking overall in the final poll of the season.
The tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Eagles finished 27-4, with its quartet of losses coming by a combined 15 points.
The Eagles’ losses came at the hands of four teams whose combined record was 94-30. Three of those four teams were national tournament qualifiers and were also ranked in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll of the season.
