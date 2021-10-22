ASBURY — No. 3 Fyffe bounced back following its first loss since 2017 by crushing Asbury 54-0 on Friday night in the Class 3A, Region 7 finale for both teams.
The Red Devils improved to 7-1 overall and finished 5-1 in the region standings, where they’re tied for first with Sylvania and Geraldine. The AHSAA will use tiebreakers to determine playoff seeding, with two of the teams earning home games while the other travels in the opening round of the state playoffs Nov. 5.
Asbury fell to 2-7 overall and finished 1-5 in the region.
The Red Devils opened the scoring on Will Stephens’ 13-yard touchdown run with 10:21 left in the first quarter.
Kyle Dukes extended Fyffe’s advantage to 14-0 with a 13-yard TD run at the 7:20 mark. Jacob Mitchell’s 9-yard scoring run pushed it to 20-0 with 3:01 remaining in the first.
Logan Anderson broke loose for a 61-yard TD sprint, putting Fyffe in front 27-0 at the 11:20 mark of the second quarter.
Seventh-grader Ryder Gipson’s 30-yard run put the Red Devils in front 33-0 with 6:05 on the clock. Eighth-grader Ryder Smith capped Fyffe’s first-half onslaught by racing 35 yards to the end zone with 3:09 to go.
The Red Devils commanded a 40-0 advantage at intermission.
Gipson ran 30 and 44 yards for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Fyffe rushed for 396 yards and limited Asbury to three first downs and 33 total yards.
Gipson paced the Red Devils with 141 yards rushing on nine carries. Smith gained 61 yards on four attempts, and Anderson’s only carry was the 61-yard TD. Backup quarterback Aubrey Baker, an eighth-grader, rushed five times for 58 yards.
