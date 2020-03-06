You may be thinking, “Didn’t you just have an article on this topic last time?” And the answer is yes. However, there is so much information out there that I do not feel I did this topic justice. There is so much information out there about how pets improve, assist and make our lives better, and I wanted to do my best to get this information out to all who will hear it.
People feel more needed and wanted when they have a pet to care for. The act of care taking has mental health benefits. Caring for another living thing gives us a sense of resolution and significance. This is true even when the pets don’t interact very much with their caregivers.
Pets live in the moment. In other words, they don’t worry about what happened yesterday. Moreover, they aren’t worried about what might happen tomorrow. As a result, pets can help people become more mindful. Mindfulness is the psychological process of bringing one’s attention to the present moment. Therefore, pets can help us relish and grow in the present moment. In addition, pets help distract from what’s bothering us, and spending time with a pet helps everyone remember how to be spirited and lighthearted. Here are some other facts about pets:
• Pets build healthy habits. Because pets need to be taken care of every day, they help us build healthy traditions and practices.
• Physical activity: Dog owners need to take their pets for walks, runs and hikes regularly. Therefore, owners receive the benefits of exercise. Studies show that dog owners are far more likely to exercise when pets are involved.
• Time in nature: Walking a dog or riding a horse gets us outside. As a result, we experience the many mental health benefits of being outdoors.
• Getting up in the morning: Dogs and cats need to be fed on a regular schedule. As a result, pet owners need to get up and take care of them—no matter what mood they are in. Hence, pets give people a reason to get up and start their day.
• Pet care supports self-care: Caring for a dog, cats or other pets reminds us to care for ourselves as well. For example, teens that groom horses in equine assisted therapy remember the importance of caring for their own health.
• Pets build relationship skills - Research shows that children who are emotionally attached to their dogs have an easier time building relationships with other people. Hence, because dogs follow human cues, they support kids’ emotional development. Dogs in particular are sensitive to their owner’s moods and emotions. Animals also make socializing easier for kids who find it stressful. One study examined the behavior of children with autism in a classroom with a pet guinea pig. Researchers found that these children were more social with their peers than autistic kids without classroom pets. In addition, they smiled, laughed and showed fewer signs of stress.
Animal Therapy also helps teens build relationship skills. As a result, teens create meaningful and abiding relationships with their pets. Subsequently, the confidence and skills they develop transfer to relationships with family and friends. This is an essential step in progress and recovery.
And finally, our pets love us unconditionally. Pets don’t care how we did on a test. They don’t judge people on their social skills or ability. They are simply content to see their owners. They want to spend time with us, no matter what. This kind of unconditional love is good for mental health. It stimulates the brain to release dopamine, the chemical involved in sensing pleasure. To recap, the research on pets and mental health is clear. Therefore, people may want to consider having a pet in their life. In addition, anyone that love animals might enjoy working at an animal shelter or at a riding stable. Families who don’t have pets can go to their local humane society and adopt a new member of the family.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, drug or mental illness, please contact Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare. There are offices in Guntersville (256-582-3203) and Scottsboro (256-259-1774), including the Cedar Lodge Substance Abuse Services center in Guntersville (256-582-4465).
David Holmes LPC-S, NCC, is the program director for the Marshall County office of Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare.
