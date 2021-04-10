This is an opinion piece.
In late June 2020, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea gave me a tour of the construction at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater and shared his vision of what he hoped the complex would become when completed.
Last week, many others who contributed to the more than $50 million project joined Tracy in celebrating his and their vision becoming reality, as SMPA conducted its official grand opening.
On April 1, I had the opportunity to attend a banquet at the SMPA Fitness Center, where I learned more about the project from some of its key players.
John Chambless is one of the owners of Chambless King Architects, which has offices in Montgomery and Birmingham. Partnering with the city of Albertville to design the project, Chambless’ firm used more than 100 engineers and design specialists.
“Every square inch of this 130-acre park has been considered and designed,” Chambless said. “There’s a unity of vision this community shares that’s unique.”
Chambless King’s Michael Shows was the lead designer for SMPA.
Sports Facilities Companies, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, manages SMPA. Jason Clement, a founding partner and chief executive officer of Sports Facilities Companies, came to Albertville for the grand opening weekend.
“This is the most beautifully designed sports complex in the country,” Clement said during the April 1 banquet.
“We work in over 2,500 communities across the country. Only one community in the country has a complex like this. We look at the mission of this complex as improving the health and wellness, and the economic vitality, of the community.
“Our team here is as good a team as we’ve put together in any community.”
Leading the SMPA team is general manager Patrick O’Brien, who described the park’s opening as a defining moment in the history of the city of Albertville and the Sand Mountain region as a whole.
O’Brien said approximately 2,000 children across multiple sports will utilize SMPA from year to year.
“The park will be the focal point of the community on a daily basis due to serving our youth and children,” he said. “We also project 40,000 check-ins at the Fitness Center over the next year.
“In just a few weeks, we’ll have hired close to 200 employees. In 2021, we’ll host 80-plus events. Every day, we will improve the quality of life in our community.
“We had a journey … we had a really special journey to get to this point. I’ve never seen a community this committed to recreation. Mayor Honea, your perseverance has gotten us here.”
Tracy always likes to give the credit to someone else, but he deserves praise for the role he played in making SMPA happen. He made sure everything was done in a first-class manner and no corners were cut in giving Albertville and Sand Mountain an incredible sports and entertainment complex.
“Our team thanks you for being committed to excellence,” O’Brien said in his closing remarks at the banquet. “We’re just getting started. Our future is so bright.”
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
