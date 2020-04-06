Calhoun’s J.D. Davison is the fifth junior to be named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the 38-year history of the award.
The 6-foot-3 guard was also the Gatorade state player of the year and is a two-time Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro player of the year.
Davison, a two-time All-State selection, led Calhoun to the Class 2A state championship this season. He averaged 30.3 points, reaching 40 points seven times with a high of 54. Davison also averaged 12 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 blocks for coach Ervin Starr.
Davison sank a last-second 3-pointer in a 64-61 win over Barbour County in the state title game and was the 2A state tournament most valuable player. He’s the first Mr. Basketball from a 1A or 2A school since 2008, when JaMychal Green, who is now in the NBA, won from 1A St. Jude.
Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker is the Alabama Sports Writers Association 33rd Miss Basketball and first from Spain Park.
The Georgia signee is also the Gatorade state player of the year, the MaxPreps state player of the year, the AL.com player of the year and the AL.com Birmingham region player of the year.
She has been selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State team each of the past three seasons and is the two-time Class 7A player of the year.
Barker led the Jaguars to their second Class 7A state championship in the past three seasons, averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season for coach Mike Chase.
She earned Class 7A tournament MVP this season and was also named all-tournament on Spain Park’s 2018 title team and 2017 finalist squad.
Barker is the daughter of legendary Alabama quarterback Jay Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.