With the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus steadily increasing in Marshall County, Director of the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Anita McBurnett said local officials should take a measured approach in how they decide to balance economic interest with public health.
Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press conference last week that the state needed to increase its testing before reopening the economy, but an increase in testing may be, in part, why the county’s numbers have appeared to jump in the past few weeks, McBurnett said.
“Over the course of three weeks, we’ve seen an increase in testing, which means we’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases,” McBurnett said. “We’re getting a lot of that, but as we well know, a lot of the numbers are coming from the poultry plant — Wayne Farms, Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride — with the largest number coming from Wayne Farms.”
She said the Alabama Department of Public Health has been working closely with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the Poultry and Egg Association and the plants themselves to try to understand how the virus spread and what steps need to be taken to mitigate it.
“There is also the issue of how people associate with one another outside the workplace,” she said. “It all works hand in hand when it comes to a pandemic spreading … It’s the close proximity and continuing exposure — that’s why we see our numbers increase here in Marshall County.”
Poultry plants and other businesses with workers in close proximity are going to have to continue to step up their mitigation efforts, she said. Social distancing is not going to go away anytime soon, and while she understands the economic drawbacks of the shutdown, she said officials should take a measured approach to reopening considering the number of cases in the area.
“Everybody has a personal opinion,” McBurnett said. “When I look at it from the standpoint of emergency manager in the county and I see our numbers where they are, I think for our county, we have to look at a more measured approach … We don’t want to unnecessarily expose any people [to the virus] we don’t have to.”
Ivey and members of the state coronavirus task force have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, and many expect they will announce an end the economic shutdown. However, McBurnett said she thinks questions about social distancing, testing and personal protection equipment still need to be answered.
“Every county is different in the state,” she said. “Not only the leaders in Montgomery but the leaders at the local level have to really stand back and look at this and say, ‘Do we need to do a phased approach in Marshall County even if the state does open things back up?’
“What are the proposals on the table, what are the options, what do they look like, and how does that best fit within our community with where we are now?” she continued. “Nobody’s ever been down this road before. There are no pat answers. There is no one answer that fits all.”
While she understands the need to restart the economy as soon as possible, she said people need to ask themselves, “at what cost?”
“It’s just a balancing act right now, and I don’t know that we’re going to find the perfect balance,” she said. “Do we err on the side of economics, or do we err on the side of public safety and health?”
McBurnett said she’s lost sleep over questions like that and appreciates the benefits and drawbacks to both sides of the argument.
“It’ll keep you up at night in trying to say what’s best for our county right now, and I sure don't have those answers,” she said. “I do think that collectively we’re going to have to do a measured approach … Either way, no matter what’s decided, there will be those who will be supportive of it and there will be those we are unsupportive.”
Whether Ivey decides to open immediately or extends the stay-at-home order, McBurrnett said it falls to citizens to behave responsibly to stop the spread of the virus.
“No matter what it is, everybody has to play a part and do their part in that,” she said. “That’s where your success and failure lies.
“It’s not going away,” she continued. “It’s still going to be in our community … our industries and wherever people have to work and congregate together … There’s just so much to be learned about this virus that we don’t know yet. Every week, something new is coming out … there’s just so much to be learned that we’re learning as we go. When you’re trying to make long term decisions based on information you don’t have yet, that makes it difficult.”
