GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) officially launched his 2022 reelection campaign last Friday evening at a packed kickoff event featuring special guests, family, friends and supporters at Guntersville Civitan Park’s Jeff Cook Performing Arts Stage.
Guests included Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL), Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and country music star Riley Green, who performed at the event.
Ainsworth, a proud Christian conservative, stressed that he is running for reelection to keep Alabama moving forward, so future generations can thrive right here at home.
“I love Alabama, and it’s an honor to be able to serve as our lieutenant governor,” Ainsworth said. “I’ve been blessed in life, and this isn’t a career for me – it’s a true calling.
“I ran in 2018 to stand up to the career politicians in Montgomery. Three years later, we have successfully taken our Christian conservative values to the State House, protecting the unborn, safeguarding the integrity of our elections, supporting our tremendous law enforcement officers, banning vaccine passports, ensuring fairness for female athletes, and much more.
“One of my greatest prides as lieutenant governor has been helping lead the charge to grow Alabama’s footprint as a critical contributor to our national security. As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission and national chairman of the Aerospace States Association, it has been my pleasure to advance Alabama’s military, defense and aerospace sectors – which are major generators of good-paying jobs across our state.
“As chairman of the Alabama Small Business Commission, I have also fought relentlessly for small businesses in every corner of Alabama. We are working to foster a 21st century economy in which every Alabamian has the opportunity to be successful, and a 21st century workforce is necessary to make this a reality. One of the highlights of my brief tenure as lieutenant governor was forming the 21st Century Workforce Commission, which released a report on how our state can achieve this bold goal."
As Governor Ivey highlighted this week, Alabama has boomed with Ainsworth serving as lieutenant governor. Since 2018, Alabama has seen 44,000 new jobs created, $19 billion in new capital investment generated, and the best business climate of all 50 states. Additionally, Alabama has recorded its lowest unemployment in state history, as well as records for the highest level of funding for our schools and pay for our teachers.
“Alabama is working again, but we’re just getting started,” added Ainsworth. “We undoubtedly live in the greatest state in the greatest nation on Earth, and we have a duty to preserve and better the Alabama we all know and love for future generations to enjoy. I’m running for reelection for my kids -- and your kids. I want our children and their children to be proud to always call Alabama ‘home.’ With your prayers, support and partnership, we will continue Alabama’s positive momentum long into the future.”
For more information on Lt. Governor Ainsworth and his campaign, click here.
