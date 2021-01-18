Host Fyffe used a big first quarter and balanced scoring to dominate visiting Asbury on Friday night, picking up a 64-28 win in area play.
The Red Devils had six players score seven points or more, and jumped the visiting Rams from the opening tip, outscoring them 23-8 in the first quarter. Fyffe improves to 13-4 with the win.
"We played really hard on the defensive end of the floor and shared the ball better than we have all year," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "Our chemistry is starting to come together, and hopefully we will continue to improve."
Xavier Works scored a game-high 14 points and pulled in seven rebounds to lead Fyffe, while Micah Johnson also scored 14. Parker Godwin and Brody Dalton each netted nine in the win, while Tate Goolesby and Luc Jones chipped in with eight and seven, respectively.
Visiting Asbury (9-10) were paced by Zach Adams with eight points, and Matt Wilson with seven.
Fyffe returns to the court this week with the DeKalb County Tournament, where they are the No. 2 seed and will play Crossville tonight (Monday) at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.