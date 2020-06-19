The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 will go down as one of the wildest roller-coaster rides in world history. One of the effects that has been part of that ride has been employment. As businesses were forced to shutter, we saw the unemployment rate spike to some of the highest levels we have ever seen it. Here in Marshall County, we saw weekly new unemployment claims go from 25 for the week that ended March 14, to as high was 2,041 just three weeks later for the week that ended April 4. In fact, total unemployment in Marshall County went from 2.5% in March (second lowest in the state) to 11% in April. That is the highest rate that Marshall County has seen since the Marshall County Economic Development Council began tracking monthly numbers in 1998. Even at the height of the Great Recession, we never went above 10%.
Friday we saw the release of numbers for the month of May at 6.7% for Marshall County. That essentially means that 3,412 more people in Marshall County were working in May than in April. This is encouraging because coupled with the weekly new claims numbers, it tends to indicate that this is a temporary condition for both Marshall County and the State of Alabama. Local weekly numbers have for the most part been falling ever since May 1st and have now stabilized in the 320-350 range. That trend is mirrored in the state’s numbers as well.
The fact is that the same factors that had us seeing the best economy in over a decade are still there. Marshall County industries for the most part fared well. Some saw a hiccup in their supply chain as vendors in other parts of the country were forced to shut down. Our automotive suppliers were forced to shutter because the assembly plants they supply had shut down and they generally provide these parts in a “just-in-time” inventory manner. Poultry remained strong as did many other local plants. In fact, our office has had inquiries from two potential new manufacturers in the last couple of weeks.
Marshall County is blessed to have very diverse local industries. The board and staff of the MCEDC are committed to work with all of our local manufacturers to help them grow and expand. While it is still unclear what the future months are going bring with COVID-19 numbers appearing to be trending upward again, I am confident that we will weather this storm well and come out stronger than we were before.
Matt Arnold is president of the Marshall County Economic Development Council.
