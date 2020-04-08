The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers is launching a Flatten the Curve Campaign to encourage everyone to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.
The term “flatten the curve” has been used a lot since the virus first started, usually alongside a graph depicting different scenarios on how fast the virus could spread. The idea is that citizens could slow the virus’s rate of infection by taking measures to enforce social distancing, like canceling schools, closing businesses or sheltering in place.
“In short, what we are trying to do is reduce the number of patients who need urgent medical care all at once and it’s crucial for you to play your part,” foundation director Andrea C. Oliver wrote in a letter. “Canceling, postponing or moving online for our work, education and recreation may be inconvenient, annoying and disappointing, but hospitals like ours need to have enough room, supplies and staff to care for those who need hospital-level care — whether it’s for coronavirus, a heart attack, car crash, broken bone or birth. That’s why it’s important to listen to public health authorities and leaders if and when they say it’s time to change how we live our lives temporarily.”
Oliver said the foundation came up with the campaign after hearing from many people who said they felt “helpless” in the fight against the virus and asked her how they could contribute.
“[We] launched [the campaign] to remind everyone that they do have a role to play,” she said. “You can donate to our COVID-19 emergency fund, which provides funding for the ever-evolving needs during this critical time. Or, you can sew masks for our employees on the front-lines. We’ve even had volunteers write encouraging messages in chalk near our employee entrances at each hospital.”
She said she hopes everyone has been following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on how to protect themselves and others from the virus to flatten the curve. As a means to encourage this movement in Marshall County, the foundation has started selling T-shirts as a “visual reminder” that people can “come together as a community to keep illness at bay.” Oliver described the shirts as soft, ring-spun cotton unisex style shirts in a heather royal blue color.
“We’ve sold over 300 shirts already and the movement is just getting started,” she said. “The main goal is to just encourage our community to do what’s right and be mindful of how they can help others during this global pandemic.”
The shirts and Flatten the Curve campaign yard signs can be purchased for $20 each at flattenformmc.com/shop. Donations to the emergency fund can also be made at the website. All proceeds will be used to support the evolving needs for COVID-19 measures at Marshall Medical Centers, Oliver said.
“Whether you wear your shirt at home as you self-quarantine or under your scrubs as you brave the front-lines, we challenge you to post a picture of yourself on social media with the hashtag #FlattenforMMC,” she wrote. “We want to hear how you’re helping to flatten the curve in ways big and small … So, show us your shirt and let’s encourage our community to do what’s right and be mindful of how they can help others during this global pandemic.”
