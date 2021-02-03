Two key players for the Boaz Pirates over the course of their high school careers will get to continue playing football and furthering their education, with running back Kadin Bennefield announcing his commitment to Division 2 Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, while Pirates kicker Gerardo Baeza will be heading to Division 2 Kentucky State, according to Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan.
Bennefield was one of the top players in the state this past season, was named Marshall County Co-Offensive MVP with Arab running back Mathew Turnage. Bennefield’s 25 rushing touchdowns this season were the second most in school history, as he finished the year with 1,148 yards on 217 carries.
Bennefield announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Sunday night via his Twitter account, and will officially sign his papers today at Boaz High School during a ceremony with Baeza that will start at 1 p.m.
“First off, I want to thank God for guiding me through this process,” Bennefield said in a statement on Twitter. “I want to think every coach that has ever been interested in me, it was truly a blessing. I was to thank my mom for everything she has done for me. To Coach Sullivan and the whole coaching staff at BHS thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing college ball.”
Coach Sullivan rang the praises for both players, and thinks that Black Hills State is a strong opportunity for Bennefield, both athletically and academically.
“It’s been a crazy year for recruiting with all the stuff in the NCAA and not knowing if kids were going to be staying or leaving,” Sullivan said. So it’s been crazy here for high school coaches, and for Kadin to find somewhere he’s comfortable at is a big thing for him. He’s been a good player for us, and is a great kid, he did everything he was asked of, was great in the classroom, and because of that he gave himself a lot of opportunities. I think he made a good decision and it’ll be a good fit for him.”
Black Hills State is part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, featuring schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico. The Yellow Jackets played two games during the fall of 2020, and in their most recent full season in 2019 went 3-8.
Baeza was a mainstay for the Pirates at the kicking positions according to Sullivan, taking over those duties as an eighth grader and giving the team a strong leg for the past five season.
This past season, Baeza was 37 of 40 on extra points for the season, and connected on a 31-yard field goal during a win against Sardis. In addition to his field goal kicking duties, he was the team’s kick-off specialist, sending 26 of his 51 kick-offs this season for a touchback, and took over punting duties his senior year, averaging 39 yards per kick on 12 attempts, with a long of 61 yards.
“He’s been really solid for us,” Sullivan said. “Lots of touchbacks, and punted for us averaging almost 40 yards a kick. He was a big asset for us, and a weapon in the kicking game. It’s a spot we didn’t have to worry about for five years.”
The Thorobreds are part of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, featuring schools from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Kentucky State did not play games this past fall, but in 2019 went 7-3 on the season, including two wins over Division 1 FCS teams, Robert Morris and Jackson State.
Rowell receives offer from Mercer
Another of the Sand Mountain-area’s top players announced on Sunday that he had received a Division 1 offer, with Fyffe’s do-it-all Ike Rowell saying on his Twitter account that he had received a formal offer from Mercer University in in Georgia, but has not committed to a school yet according to Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield.
Rowell quarterbacked the Red Devils to a perfect 15-0 record this past season, culminating with a come-from-behind win over Montgomery Catholic in the 3A state title game. Rowell was also instrumental in helping Fyffe build a 45-game winning streak that they will carry into next season. For the season, Rowell was one of the most prolific players at any level quarterbacking the Devils but doing most of his damage with his legs. This season he rushed for 1,709 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also passing for another 684 yards and nine scores. In addition to this award, Rowell was previously named to the Class 3A first-team All-State honors.
Mercer plays at the Division 1 FCS level in the Southern Conference, and are set to play a spring schedule after sitting out the fall season due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the offer from Mercer, Benefield says that Rowell also has a preferred walk-on opportunity to UAB, where teammate Brody Dalton signed a national letter of intent back in December.
Guntersville’s Jack Harris gets offer from Jacksonville State
On Monday afternoon, Guntersville star wide receiver Jack Harris announced that he had received an offer locally from FCS Jacksonville State.
This past season, the 6-foot-4 Harris was one of the most dominant players in the area, and was named to the first-team All-State offense. In addition to that honor, Harris was named Marshall County MVP, posting 53 catches for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season.
“Jack’s been starting for three years,” Guntersville coach Lance Reese said of Harris follow his Marshall County MVP announcement. “He’s a great receiver and also takes great pride in blocking and being able to help the younger players too. He’s just an all-around great football player.”
Jacksonville State played four games this past fall, going 3-1 in that span with the only loss to Florida State, and will start an Ohio Valley Conference-only spring schedule on February 21. The spring season will feature seven games, and will also be the last season in the Ohio Valley for the Gamecocks, who announced last week that the school will be returning to the Atlantic Sun Conference, starting with the 2021-22 athletic season. Part of the reason for the Gamecocks’ decision to return to the league, includes the ASUN adding football for the first time in league history.
