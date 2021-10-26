Sarah Louise Vaughn
Albertville
Mrs. Sarah Louise Vaughn, 90, of Carlisle Street, Albertville, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at McRae Chapel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with Bro. Quinton Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Vaughn was born in Alabama on April 6, 1931, to Clyde Arthur and Julia Kilgore Bartlett.
Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Stanley Parker, of Florida, Marie Smith, of Georgia, Dawn Vaughn, of Albertville, and Bill Lozo, of Guntersville; grandchildren, Tommy Crabtree (Laura) David Pitts (Jennie), Karen Benedikt (Glenn), Tabitha Pratt (Chris), Jessica McKinney (Jesse), Stewart Parker (Amanda), Natasha Smith, Andrew Vaughn (Mollie) and Coltin Vaughn (Hope); great-grandchildren, William Pitts, Tristen Pitts, Francisco Parker, Lillian McKinney, Hazel Parker, Tyler Benedikt, Meagan Pendley ( Nick), Ellie Michele Vaughn and Jasper McKinney; and great-great-grandchildren, Asher Pendley, and Hazel Pendley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Arthur and Julia Kilgore Bartlett; husband, Lonnie Vaughn, Jr.; daughter, Pat Lozo; and son-in-law, Sanford Smith.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Vaughn, Coltin Vaughn, Bill Lozo, Tommy Crabtree, Ron Sealy, and Stewart Parker.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Debra Lee Mitchell
Boaz
Debra Lee Mitchell, 63, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Union Grove #2 Baptist Church, 529 Union Grove Road, Altoona. Rev. John Beck will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel will assist the family.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon Eugene Childers and Christopher Blaine Childers; four grandchildren; her mother, Vassie Henegar; a brother, Marcus David Mitchell (Frances); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joseph “Adam” Smith
Boaz
Joseph “Adam” Smith, 50, of Boaz, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Rev. Jack Bearden officiated the service.
He is survived by his daughters, Macie and Karleigh Smith; aunt, Jeane (Ronnie) Clanton Kitchens; brothers, Shelly (TJ) Clanton, Gary (Cherry)Clanton, DJ (Sueann) Clanton and Jarrod (Lindsey) Six; sister, Sondra (Zach) Ross; 10 nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rev. Bret Reed
Pell City
Rev. Bret Reed, 35, of Pell City, formerly of Boaz, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Eason, Luke and Amelia Reed; father, Dennis Reed; brothers, Andrew Roberson and Brandon Reed; sisters, Shawna Rhodes and Tonya Vanderver; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lorene Cochran
Albertville
Lorene Cochran, 101, of Albertville, died Oct. 24, 2021, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Justin Gallaway officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Gallaway (David); daughter-in-law, Paula Cochran; sons, Tony Cochran (Wendi) and Doug Cochran (Sandra); sister, Marjorie Jones; 13 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Todd White
Gadsden
Todd White, 41, of Gadsden, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral was at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Glenn and Rev. Glenn Bruce officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea White; daughter, Briana White; parents, Randall and Bonita White; sister, Shannon Barnard (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Toni “Terry” Rachael Sampson Scott
Albertville
Toni “Terry” Rachael Sampson Scott, 60, of Albertville, died Oct. 22, 2021, at Albertville Nurs-ing Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Geraldine Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, James Strickland; sister, Sandy Strickland (Glenn) and Carolyn Life; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill Moman
Albertville
Bill Moman, 90, of Albertville, died Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Moman; daughter, Beth Shaver (Kevin); sister, Mildred Moman; brother, Edwin Moman (Loretta); sister-in-law, Sue Moman; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
———
