MONTGOMERY – Eight of the 24 teams advancing to the AHSAA 2020 state football playoff semifinal round this week reached the semis in 2019.
And among those winning state titles last year from Class 1A though 6A, only two defending state champions, Fyffe and Piedmont, are in the semifinal field set for Friday, Nov. 27. And those two teams meet each other in the AHSAA TV Weekly/NFHS Network / WOTM-TV Game of the Week.
Fyffe (13-0), which won the Class 2A state championship in 2018 and 2019, moved up to Class 3A this season. It won its 43rd straight game with a 26-7 victory over Ohatchee in the 3A quarterfinals Friday night. The Red Devils of coach Paul Benefield will host defending 3A state champion Piedmont at Fyffe.
The Bulldogs (12-1) of coach Steve Smith won the 3A state crown in 2015, 2016 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2018. Piedmont beat Saks 38-20 Friday for its 12th win of the season – keeping alive a stretch of six straight seasons of winning 12 or more games.
Four defending state champions suffered defeats in the quarterfinals with Oxford (6A) falling to Pinson Valley; Central of Clay County (5A) losing to St. Paul’s Episcopal; UMS-Wright (4A) also losing in the 5A quarterfinals to Faith Academy; and Lanett (1A), beaten in the Class 2A third round by Leroy.
Class 7A defending state champion Thompson (13-0) downed Hoover 52-14 and Auburn (11-1) beat 2019 Class 7A runner-up Central-Phenix City 35-17 to advance to the Super 7 championship game set for Dec. 2. Class 7A, with only 16 teams qualifying for the state playoffs, plays one less round and held the semifinals Nov. 20.
The 2020 Super 7 State Championships will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa from Dec. 2-4. The AHSAA TV Network will televise the games live over the extensive statewide cable network of stations set up by WOTM-TV.
Super 7 schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Class 7A championship game, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Class 3A championship game, 10 a.m.
Class 1A championship game, 2:45 p.m.
Class 5A championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Class 4A championship game, 10 a.m.
Class 2A championship game, 2:45 p.m.
Class 6A championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal pairings
Friday, Nov. 27
CLASS 1A
Brantley (13-0) at Linden (13-0)
Pickens County (10-3) at Berry (11-1)
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (11-1) at Leroy (11-1)
Spring Garden (12-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-2)
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Catholic (11-2) at Montgomery Academy (13-0)
Piedmont (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)
CLASS 4A
Handley (11-1) at American Christian (13-0)
Gordo (12-1) at Etowah (10-2)
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (12-1) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-0)
Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Ramsay (12-0)
CLASS 6A
Saraland (11-2) at Spanish Fort (10-3)
Mountain Brook (12-1) at Pinson Valley (10-2)
