The wait is finally over for anxious locals looking to get active now that the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater has officially opened its fitness and aquatic center.
The park, located at 1325 SMPA Blvd. in Albertville, opened operationally Tuesday at which time members could begin making full use of the facility for the first time since the project broke ground in January 2019.
The Fitness and Indoor Aquatics Center will be open Monday - Thursday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Day passes are available at $10 per person for any nonmembers wishing to use the facilities.
On Monday, the park posted a COVID-19 update to its Facebook page announcing that masks would be required inside the fitness center building at all times unless you are working out. SMPA said it would provide a mask to anyone who does not have one. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted inside, the park stated.
The park was hoping to open earlier in the spring but suffered construction setbacks due to inclement weather as well as COVID-19.
For more information, visit the park’s website at sandmountainpark.com.
