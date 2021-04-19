JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville State football team received a No. 4 National Seed and will host Davidson in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Gamecocks (9-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) will make their seventh appearance in the FCS Playoffs in the past eight seasons after winning their ninth OVC title and the sixth in the past seven years. They will face Davidson for the first time in school history after the Wildcats won the Pioneer League and will make their first playoff appearance since 1969.
The NCAA Selection Committee ranked its top four teams in the field, with the Gamecocks earning the fourth seed. JSU won more games than any other FCS program and also held the FCS' lone win over an FBS program this season when they beat Florida International in October.
It is JSU's fifth top-four seed and its first since being seeded third in 2017. The Gamecocks were in the top four seeds for four-straight seasons from 2014-17.
South Dakota State earned the top seed, while Sam Houston earned the second seed and James Madison the third.
The Gamecocks and Wildcats will play on ESPN3 and a limited number of tickets are available. The winner of the matchup will meet the Sacred Heart at Delaware winner in the second round on either May 1 or 2.
For this year's FCS football playoffs, the NCAA is allowing venues to have fans at 25 percent of full capacity. For Jacksonville State, that means around 6,000 fans for JSU Stadium home games. Gamecock fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early via JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets. General admission tickets for playoff home games are available for $20.
(0) comments
