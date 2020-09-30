Country Financial chose Marshall Medical Centers’ ambulance service to receive an Operation Helping Heroes donation.
Jeff Morgan, insurance agent with the Driskill Morgan Agency in Arab, and Manager Stephan York, awarded a $1,000 check to Jacob Babb, director of MMC’s Emergency Medical Services.
“We appreciate your service,” York told Babb.
“I’m just thankful the company recognizes the need for this,” Morgan said. “It makes me feel good that they’re willing to give back.”
Morgan has family ties to the medical community and to Marshall North in particular. His brother is Dr. Randall ‘Bo’ Morgan of Morgan Family Practice. His brother-in-law is Dr. Greg Driskill, an emergency physician at North, and Dr. Lisa Driskill, a radiologist at North, is his sister-in-law.
Babb said he is extremely grateful to the company for choosing the ambulance service as the recipient of their generosity.
“The gift from Country Financial demonstrates how much the company supports the effort of our emergency service to do the job of saving lives every day,” he said. “We thank them for the monetary donation and for their role as a community partner.”
Last year, Country Financial donated more than $600,000 to first responders in communities as part of its Operation Helping Heroes effort. In 2020, the company is investing $3 million to first responders, military service members and medical professionals.
Morgan also plans to make a donation to the Arab City School system. Last year, the company awarded checks to the Arab police and fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.