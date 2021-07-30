What started as a cordial address at the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday turned into a heated back and forth between commissioners and members of the public over plans for the new county animal shelter.
Marshall County Animal Advocates director Kay Johnson opened the work session by thanking the commission on behalf of all the advocates for taking their suggestions into consideration.
“We are here to say ‘thank you’ to the commission,” she said. “After many meetings, discussions, phone calls, work sessions, a public hearing and expert testimony, we are grateful to have commitments to move forward on the renovation while incorporating many of the design requests from local animal welfare advocates.”
One of the main requests was to do away with the euthanasia room. During a meeting between the concerned citizens, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson, county engineer Bob Pirando and Commission Chairman James Hutcheson on July 8, the shelter blueprints were modified to remove the planned euthanasia room and have an adoption room instead.
“The changing of the room from the purpose of killing to one of lifesaving efforts and adoptions is profound,” Johnson said. “This change creates a very impactful statement about the intended policies, procedures, goals and mission of our county’s future animal shelter.”
Other welcome design changes included an HVAC system for the animal housing area, cinder block divisions between kennels, concrete pads for outdoor runs and a separate cat/dog quarantine area.
Things took a contentious turn when District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate voiced some objections and concerns regarding the shelter.
“We budgeted a certain amount of money to do what we thought of doing, we were flabbergasted when the [first-round] bids came in, as many of y’all were,” Shumate said. “We were thinking $300-$350,000 and then it started out at seven and it went to nine and it’s getting closer to a million. I’ll be the first to say I can’t support that kind of money… We don’t have the funding to do it.”
Shumate said there were several things included in the new shelter plans that he “did not like” or think was necessary to keep the animals safe. He balked at terming the shelter “no kill” because it gives the public the impression that literally no animal is killed under any circumstance, he said. Instead of holding animals for “an indefinite amount of time,” he proposed a 60-day limit, after which time euthanasia would be considered.
“We’re not a doggy daycare or animal daycare service,” he said. “If you got an animal there for 60 days, after 60 days the animal needs to be put down.”
Currently, state law requires animals brought in by the county to be held a minimum of seven days.
In response to Commissioner Shumate’s remarks, one shelter advocate said she felt like they were taking “one step forward and two steps back” and that the current state of the shelter was an impediment to getting animals adopted.
“You can’t get in the shelter,” she said. “It’s the most unfriendly place in this county, and I feel like we go two, three steps forward and I feel like we’ve fallen back again.”
Shumate said he agreed the county needs to upgrade its shelter, “I’m just saying we don’t need a million-dollar shelter,” he responded.
Johnson told Shumate she was “frustrated” that he was bringing issues of policy regarding the animal shelter rather than focusing on the building project itself.
“You’ve made such a big deal at us saying ‘these discussions right now are just about the renovations of the building, the grounds and landscaping and not policy procedures … which is what you’re talking about,” she said.
Johnson reiterated her thanks to the commission for the blueprint changes, but Shumate said he thinks the plans needed to be “tweaked” even more, and that the budget should be capped at around $400,000.
County engineer Bob Pirando said the plans were being updated by an architect, but they will mirror the layout of the animal shelter in Rainbow City. Once the plans are approved, the project will go out to bid for a third time.
In November 2020, the commission rejected three bids for the project, the lowest of which was $675,000. Before that, in March, the commission awarded a $289,250 bid to Complete Construction in Albertville for the renovation. At the time, Pirando estimated the renovation cost would exceeded $312,000. Then, in June, the construction company rescinded its bid after learning a sub-contractor had failed to include $44,000 in costs to build drains.
