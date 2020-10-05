Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill joined his fellow chief election officials from across the country in urging the quick confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.
“I am most grateful to President Donald Trump for his swift action to nominate and fill the open seat on the Supreme Court," Merrill said. "It is now time for the United States Senate to move past partisan lines to confirm Judge Barrett. In the case an election issue is challenged in court, America cannot afford a tie vote.
"Election results must be reported in a timely, secure, and efficient manner. Confirming Judge Barrett ensures we, as election officials, will be able to successfully administer the General Election without hindrance.”
The letter sent to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted the importance of a full nine-member court before Election Day on Nov. 3.
In addition to Merrill, the letter sent to Sen. Graham was signed by 19 other state chief election officials including: Alaska Lieutenant Gov. Kevin G. Meyer, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, Republican Nominee for Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen, North Dakota Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, West Virginia Secretary of State Andrew “Mac” Warner and Wyoming Secretary of State Edward A. Buchanan.
