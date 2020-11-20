A decorative steel fence went up around the Confederate monument and flagpoles at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville on Thursday.
A crew donated their time to install the fence, which the Marshall County Commission purchased for approximately $3,500.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the fence installation wasn't just about the Confederate monument, but is rather a part of an ongoing part of a beautification and renewal project at the courthouse. The fence installed around the monuments matches other fencing on the property.
The monument has been the focus of protests and counter protests for several months.
Unique Dunston, leader of the Reclaiming Our Time group, says the monument and flag need to be moved off government-owned property.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and others say it should stay as-is, where-is.
The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act requires that local governments get permission from the state before moving historic structures if they have been around for more than 40 years. If they don’t, they face fines up to $25,000.
According to Albertville historian Danny Maltbie, the monument was first erected at the old railroad depot in 1996 and later moved to its current location in 2005.
