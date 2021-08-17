Marshall County Jail Corrections officer Melissa Suzanne Woodall nearly lost her life last May when she was repeatedly stabbed by a female inmate she was moving from her cell to a nearby bathroom. Were it not for her determination to live and the heroic efforts of five other inmates who came to her aid, Woodall might not have survived the incident. Last Wednesday in front of the Marshall County Commission, Sheriff Phil Sims presented her with a purple heart medal to recognize her service in going above and beyond the call of duty.
“The Purple Heart is awarded to employees who suffer serious line-of-duty injuries caused by the act of an aggressor and which are directly related to their law enforcement or detention service, either off or on duty,” the certificate, which Simms wrote, read.
The sheriff said he had hoped he would never have to present a purple heart and certificate like this one.
“This is for your hard work, for what you’ve done to be able to come back from that,” Simms said to Woodall. “You’ve come back to work and do your job; it’s above and beyond anything a lot of people could do.”
Chief Cooper over jail operations also commended Woodall for her service adding that today’s inmates are “more violent and more destructive” than when he first entered law enforcement in 19xx.
“I’ve seen officers quit for less,” Cooper said of the stabbing.
After Cooper said the jail needed better training and more personnel, Woodall said she agreed and implored the commission for help.
“There’s no reason as a C.O. — I’m in there alone everyday,” she said through tears. “Ya’ll need to bring more people to us. The woman who attacked me missed the main artery in my neck by half an inch.”
She asked the commission to find some money in the budget to add two to three more corrections officers to cover each shift, adding that if she had had a partner with her, the stabbing wouldn’t have happened.
“I’m sorry if I sound rude, and I’m sorry if I sound disrespectful,” she said. “But on the other hand, I think my life is worth that… I don’t ask for much, but I ask that you give me and my coworkers the help that we need.”
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson told Woodall he appreciated her service and dedication to the job. Later in the meeting, the sheriff asked for $717,026 to fund the hiring of new employees including four new female corrections officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.