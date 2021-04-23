Rodney “Rod” Gulling
Boaz
Rodney “Rod” Gulling, 65, of Boaz, died on Monday, April 20, 2021 at his residence.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Cook Gulling, of Boaz; stepchildren, Christopher Cooper and Jennifer Cooper, both of Boaz; four grandchildren and sibling, Rob Gulling, of California.
Shirley B. Sauls
Attalla
Shirley B. Sauls, 81, of Attalla, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Cherokee Health and Rehab.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. David Sauls will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Visitation will be from 10:30 until 11 at the cemetery before the service for family. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at 1 p.m. at The Lions Den in Sardis.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Shirley Sauls tribute page at www.act.alz.org.
She is survived by her son, Josh Sauls; a granddaughter; a grandson; and sister, Georgia Goff.
Leonard Lang
Albertville
Leonard Lang, 81, of Albertville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Crossville Nursing Home.
Services were at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home with Burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Charlie Champion and Rev. Benny Anthony officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Lang; daughters, Regina and Ken Patricio and Annette and Terry Bryant; son, Michael Lang; brother, Bob Lang; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Billy Wayne Smith
Horton
Billy Wayne Smith, 57, of Horton, died April 17, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Stephanie Roberts, Haley and Jaylee Smith, Candice Edmondson, Eve Smith and Brooke Dobbins; sons, Kevin Smith and Skylar Eller; brothers, Earl Smith and Jim Bob Smith; and 10 grandchildren.
Louise Jones
Guntersville
Louise Jones, 82, of Guntersville, died on Monday, April 20, 2021.
Services were Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her sons, Ricky Jones, and Eddie (Michelle) Jones; a daughter, Kelly Jones; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Arlene Jurges, Wanda Dickerson, and Georgia Howard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Henryville United Methodist church, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or a local food bank of the donor’s choice.
Don Phillip Israel
Hoover
Don Phillip Israel, 76, of Hoover, died at his home earlier this week.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 26, 11 a.m. at Mt. Flat Baptist Church, 2165 County Road 21, Crossville. Bro. Joe Davis will officiate.
Survivors include a granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Flat Baptist Church, PO Box 1004, Crossville, AL 35962 or The Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills, Family Assistance Fund, 201 South Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, AL. 35216.
Rev. Wayne Tarvin
Crossville
Rev. Wayne Tarvin, 83, of Crossville, died April 20, 2021 following a short illness.
Funeral services were Friday, April 23, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter Community with Rev. Chris Andrews and Rev. Mike Goforth officiating. A private family graveside service followed in the adjoining cemetery.
W. T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Medlock Tarvin; sons, Eddie (Mitzi) Tarvin and Gregg (Hollie) Tarvin, both of Crossville; daughters, Cindy (Max) Young, of Las Vegas, NV, Charis (Freddy) McNatt, of Elkmont, and Valerie G. Tarvin, of Gadsden; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Hylan Duvall, of Boaz; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.