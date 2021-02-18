At the Alabama Christian Athletics Association boys tournament, the Marshall Christian Stallions dropped a 60-50 decision to Adullam in their quarterfinal game Thursday evening, bringing an end to their season.
Head coach Phillip James said the team struggling giving up offensive rebounds, and were rusty coming off a two-week span since their last game.
Marshall Christian ends the year with a 16-5 record.
This story will be updated as statistics from both games are made available.
