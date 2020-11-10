BLOUNTSVILLE — J.B. Pennington ended the Geraldine football team’s season with a 41-14 victory on Friday, Nov. 6 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished with a 6-5 record, losing three of their last four games. Four of the teams that defeated Geraldine advanced to the second round of the 3A playoffs — Plainview, Saks, Fyffe and Pennington.
The Tigers led 7-0 after a quarter, 26-14 at intermission and 34-14 after three periods against the Bulldogs.
Pennington quarterback Hayden Floyd completed 19-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Sawyer Heptinstall had 10 receptions for 164 yards.
John Williams paced the Tigers’ rushing attack with 114 yards on 15 carries. He scored three touchdowns.
Caleb Hall powered Geraldine’s rushing attack by gaining 113 yards on 12 attempts. He scored one touchdown.
Anthony Baldwin ran 12 times for 80 yards and one TD, and Sebastian Totherow had eight rushes for 46 yards. Bo Harper completed 5-of-12 passes for 30 yards.
Baldwin topped Geraldine’s defense with seven tackles. Jose Garcia made six stops and caused a fumble.
Jaxon Colvin and Tiffin Gillilan had five tackles each. Caleb Benefield and Gillilan each recovered a fumble, and Drew Fowler caused a fumble.
