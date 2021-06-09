Albertville softball coach Andrew Kinney announced his resignation from the head softball coach spot last week, but isn’t going far for the Aggies. In fact, Kinney will be sliding one field over at the Aggies’ athletic complex, officially announced as the school’s next varsity baseball coach at a school board meeting on Monday morning.
While Kinney noted the decision to leave the softball team was difficult, the chance to return to baseball was to great to pass up.
“Baseball has always been my first love,” Kinney said Monday after his move was made official. “I was the head baseball coach for a while at Cedar Bluff, and always wanted to get back into baseball. There’s no disrespect to the softball program, they’re not the reason I chose to go over, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and hope for nothing but the best for them.”
Kinney takes over the program after former coach Matt Lambert stepped down following this season. Lambert had led the Aggies since 2017, the same year Kinney took over the softball program. The Aggies made the jump to 7A this past season, and struggled in their first year of 7A baseball, finishing with a 10-20 record and missing out on the postseason.
Despite last year’s struggles, Kinney says there is a good foundation in place, and a number of promising players returning. Along with Lambert’s help, and Kinney’s scouting of their games last year, he sees a team with potential going forward.
“I would go watch their games, and talking to Coach Lambert, he’s been a great help already,” Kinney noted of the transition. “There’s a lot of young kids who are going to be pretty good, so that’s exciting to see. They had five seniors, but the majority of the team is coming back.”
Kinney will begin workouts and meetings with the team starting next week, noting that he will still need to bring in assistant coaches to round out his staff. Once a staff is in place, Kinney hopes the instill the team pillars or attitude and effort in the team, something he says the whole team can bring every day.
“We want to coach attitude and effort,” Kinney added. “Everybody can give those. Not everybody is an MLB player, but everybody can give attitude and effort, and that’s the things we want to coach.”
In addition to changing the culture on the varsity team, one of his biggest goals with the baseball program as a whole is to make it a point of pride not just within the school, but within the city, and noted that he has been working with youth teams at Sand Mountain Park to get parents and potential players interested in the program.
“We want to be involved in the whole city,” Kinney concluded. “I want to promote Albertville baseball and want every kid that goes to SMPA to be wearing our hats and t-shirts. From varsity all the way down to t-ball.”
While Kinney’s move solves the problem of the Aggies needing a baseball coach, it also creates an opening over on the softball diamond, where whoever takes over the program, will inherit a team with a strong foundation laid by Kinney in his four years at the helm. The Aggie softball team went 25-17 this past season, and appeared in three playoff games before falling in the semifinals of their Area Tournament bracket.
