Delays in receiving equipment has pushed the anticipated opening of two new restaurants in Albertville until 2021.
Local developer Don Spurlin said plans were to open a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins and Firehouse Subs restaurant in November or December.
“Equipment delays have pushed that back,” he said Monday. “[The delays] – like everything it seems – is being blamed on Covid-19.
“We are now expecting to get the equipment for Dunkin’ Donuts in January, so the openings will most likely be in late January or early February.”
The development is being built at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Rose Road. The shopping center will feature 11,600 square feet to house the restaurants and a clothing and outdoors store.
“Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins will be on one end of the center and Firehouse Subs on the other,” Spurlin said. “In the middle will be Venture Out Supply. They offer lots of things, like shoes, kayaks, stylish clothing, bicycles, Patagonia brand items … just a lot of things that will appeal to a large number of people in our area.”
Spurlin said work continues to find a use for property adjacent to the shopping center to the south.
“It will be a separate development,” Spurlin said. “I expect it will share access with the existing center.”
Dunkin’ Donuts offers an extensive line of donuts, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffee drinks and more. Baskin Robbins’ menu includes 31 flavors of ice cream, take home containers of ice cream, ice cream cakes and pies, shakes and blended drinks and much more.
Firehouse Subs has a menu full of hot and cold sub sandwiches, salads and a catering menu for boxed meals and platters.
“The Dunkin’ and Firehouse Subs brands are new to Marshall county and it is really a big deal anytime you can introduce new dining and retail offerings to the market,” said Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price.
(1) comment
May I suggest trying to lure a Diabetes Clinic to locate on the adjacent property?
