The College Football Playoff has been played with four teams since its inception starting in 2014. But that could soon change as multiple national college football outlets reported this week that the CFP committee has been eyeing expansion, with a 12-team bracket being the most discussed possibility. Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the scoop, sharing that information late Monday night.
While nothing is official, the next few weeks will be crucial in if the expansion is set to happen, when various groups that represent the various conferences, TV groups, and the CFP committee are set to meet.
According to Yahoo!, the 12-team proposal has become the favorite over an 8-team bracket to become more inclusive to each conference, while also expanding the pool of at-large bids. Currently, all four teams are selected as “at-large” teams by the College Football Playoff committee, while a potential 12-team playoff would see each of the Power 5 conference champions (SEC, Big 10, Big 12, ACC, Pac 12) and the top-ranked Group of Five (Sun Belt, MAC, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference, Mountain West) receive an automatic berth, with the remaining six spots to be filled as at-large bids. The Top-4 seeds in the 12-team format would likely receive first-round byes, while seeds 5-12 would play opening round games, giving importance to the regular season and potential conference championship games.
What remains undetermined under the proposed 12-team format, is how the remaining bowl games would be affected, and where the added early-round games would be played, as well as when and what TV partners would be on board for the added games.
Under that proposed format, the 2021 CFP field would have been, in no particular order: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Oregon earning the automatic bids, with the next six highest teams in the CFP rankings being Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State and Indiana.
Calls for expansion in recent years have ramped up with the CFP seeing many of the same teams year after year, and the games often times being blowouts, with 15 of the 21 CFP games being double-digit blowouts. In seven years of the CFP, just 11 different teams have been selected as part of the four-team playoff, with Alabama and Clemson each making six trips, while Ohio State and Oklahoma have each made four trips.
