BIRMINGHAM - William Shelton, Jr. rushed for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Parker to a 31-21 win over Boaz in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Parker advance to the second round where it will travel to Alexandria. Parker improved to 10-1 while Boaz saw its season end at 6-5.
With Parker leading 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, Boaz had driven from its 36 to a fourth and goal inside the Parker 1. Boaz quarterback Tyler Pierce tried to punch it in on a sneak but the Thundering Herd stuffed Pierce to deny him.
Parker took over and Boaz was called for offsides moving the ball out to the six. On the next play, Shelton kept for a 94-yard touchdown run. Treamel Almacen’s point after pushed the lead to 31-14 with 6:45 left in the game.
Boaz added a late score after recovery a Parker fumble at the Herd 13.
Pierce threw to Hayden Peek for 6-yard touchdown. Jose Arreguin kicked the PAT.
Boaz took the opening kickoff and drove to the Parker 9 before turning the ball over on downs.
Parker took over and needed only seven plays to find the end zone. Khalifa Keith scoring on an 11-yard run. The point after failed and Parker led 6-0 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter. The big play in the drive was a 44-yard run by Ju’Warren Minnifield.
The two teams swapped possessions and Parker’s next scoring drove came after a Boaz turnover. Parker took possession at its 48.
Five plays later Shelton scored on a 3-yard run. The two-point conversation failed and Parker led 12-0 with 4:51 left in the first half.
Gavin Smart returned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards to the Boaz 40.
Boaz took 10 plays to get into the end zone for its first score of the game. The touchdown came on a 27-yard pass from Pierce to Smart. Arreguin kick the PAT with 17 seconds left in the first half to cut the led to 12-7 at the half.
Parker took the second half kickoff and drove to increase its lead to 18-7 on a 36-yard run by Minnifield. Again the two-point attempt failed.
Boaz cut the lead to 18-14 midway through the third quarter on a 42-yard by Eli Jacobs. Arreguin’s point after was good.
Jacobs finished the game with 219 yards rushing on 43 carries.
Parker answered late in the third on a 2-yard touchdown run by Keith. Again the two-point conversation was no good and Parker led 24-14 with 1:48 left in the third.
