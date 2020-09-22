Tuesday-Wednesday, September 22-23
• The annual Albertville vs. Boaz Blood Drive will be held at the Boaz Rec Center.
Friday-Saturday, October 2-3
• The annual Boaz Harvest Festival will be held for two days from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. in downtown Boaz. This year’s event will include arts and crafts, music, classic car show, pumpkin contest, cornhole tournament, beauty pageant and food trucks.
Friday-Saturday, October 9-10
• The Lake City Fallfest will be held in downtown Guntersville from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. This year’s event will include a pumpkin patch, live music, train rides, games, outdoor market place, food trucks and more.
Saturday, October 17
• The Crossville Fire Department is hosting a 5K run at 8 a.m. to honor the memory of firefighter Cody Renfroe who was killed in the line of duty last year. Entry fee is $25 with T-shirt, $20 without.
