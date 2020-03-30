A 5-year-old boy in Sardis City was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham after being found unresponsive in a pond as a result of a four-wheeler accident.
According to Sardis City Police Chief James Harp, the boy was riding four-wheelers with his older brother at his home on Smith Chapel Road on Thursday, March 27, when the incident occurred.
“The older brother turned around and noticed his little brother was no longer behind him,” Harp said. “When he turned around and started looking for him, he saw him laying in the water.”
Harp said the older boy pulled his brother out of the pond and attempted CPR before going to get his father, who was mowing the lawn at the time, Harp said. The boys’ father, Ben Carver, is a paramedic and gave his youngest son CPR until an A-Med ambulance arrived.
“[A-Med] continued to do CPR, tubed him, got him breathing and a heart beat back,” Harp said.
The boy was taken to the emergency room at Marshall Medical Center South where he was stabilized before being airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The boy’s current condition is unknown, however Harp said he was told the boy had been placed in a medically induced coma to give his mind “time to rest.”
“When they decide to bring him out of that, they’ll know more about if there’s any kind of brain damage or anything like that,” Harp said. “Everybody’s praying and hoping that everything is going to be good.”
Friends of the family have setup a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000 to help the Carver family pay any medical bills. To donate, visit gofundme.com and search “Help Support the Carver family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.