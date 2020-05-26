After the Alabama legislature voted Monday to approve Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan for the appropriation of $1.8 billion from the CARES Act — which is designed to give aid to businesses and groups negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth stopped by the Albertville Rotary Club on Tuesday via Zoom to explain how the funds would be used and to give an update on the state’s progress with reopening.
In what he described as the “weirdest” session during his six years in the legislature, Ainsworth said the climate has been much different under the looming specter of the coronavirus. Still, both branches of the legislature voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed budget appropriation with the Senate voting 30-1 and the House of Representatives, 73-1.
Much of that money will go to particularly vulnerable areas on the front-line fight against the coronavirus such as nursing homes, hospitals and small businesses, Ainsworth said. He also mentioned prisons would be getting extra aid due to their “cruise-ship”-like, close-quartered housing.
Part of the funds will also go to expanding broadband internet access to rural areas across the state, something which Ainsworth said would be vital in helping students access online learning now and in the future. While he hopes to resume classes face-to-face next school year, he said it was important to support the online infrastructure not only for online learning but for people to stay connected — something Marshall County has done a good job with so far, he said.
Ainsworth said the state’s education budget received $500,000 in new money, and even though sales tax has declined since the shutdown, the General Fund was in good shape thanks to “rainy day” funds and increased online sales tax.
Concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus, he said Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Ivey were doing a “good job” and people should not be alarmed at the increasing number of positive cases. Marshall County was listed as the fourth highest county in Alabama for number of cases, but Ainsworth said that had to do with increased testing and localized hot spots in the poultry and other industries where workers interact in close-quarters. Specifically mentioning Wayne Farms in Albertville, he said, instead of shutting down, most poultry plants have made the right call by continuing to operate under extra sanitation and mitigation practices.
While places such as Montgomery and Mobile are nearing capacity in some of their hospitals, Ainsworth said the state had largely achieved its goal of not overwhelming its health care system. He said he was against any further shutdowns and it was the right time to reopen the economy. Since Ivey eased restrictions under a safer-at-home order Friday, May 8, Ainsworth said the death rate has been trending downward in Alabama as has the percentage of new cases compared to the increased number of tests. The Alabama Department of Public Health told The Reporter on Friday, May 15, 3,699 cases were no longer symptomatic. Ainsworth said with more testing, the number of asymptomatic cases may go up, and people “really need to be careful” to keep their risk of contracting or transmitting the virus to a minimum.
“If somebody does not feel comfortable going [out], don’t do it,” he said.
Ainsworth said he believes some sports may recommence in the summer, such as softball and baseball, and college football looks to be on track for a regular season, though possibly under certain attendance restrictions.
