It was a marathon day for the Sardis Lions in Montgomery, but it proved to be worth the wait as the Lions nabbed a pair of wins in dramatic fashion, and now sit one win from clinching a trip to the State Softball Tournament in Oxford next week.
The Lions topped Moody by a 6-5 final in 11 innings to open the day, then got strong pitching and timely hitting in their second game, a 5-3 win over Shelby County to reach the winner's bracket final.
With the two wins, the Lions will now face Alexandria in the winner's bracket final, where a win clinches a trip to State, while a loss would drop them into a win or go home game. First pitch at Alexandria is set for 1:45 p.m. today.
Against Moody, it was Harlee Vincent who played the hero after the game's starat was delayed. Vincent was already 3 for 5 on the day with a pair of runs scored when she stepped to the dish in the bottom of the 11th with one out.
That's when Vincent connected for a drive to left that cleared the fence, lifting the Lions to a walk-off win, and finishing the day 4 for 6 with three runs scored.
The game opened in a wild way, with Moody striking first with a single run in the top of the first, then Sardis tallying three times in the bottom of the inning with Jaylyn Minshew driving in a run, then a two-run error staking the Lions to a 3-1 lead.
The lead was short-lived however, as Moody answered with three of their own to take a 4-3 lead that stood until the bottom of the fifth when Adelyn Ellis singled to left to knot the game, 4-4.
But again Moody had an answer, taking back the lead in the sixth for a 5-4 lead, where the score remained until Sardis' last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh.
In the seventh Vincent led-off with a double and after a sacrifice, Kytha Edwards hit a grounder to second that Vincent beat the throw home on to send the game to extras, setting up Vincent's walk-off in the 11th.
In the nightcap, it was 8th grader Maddie Harris who came up big, pitching all seven innings for the Lions, holding Shelby County to six hits, and fanning three to earn the win.
While Harris was shutting down the Shelby County bats, the Lions' offense got all they needed in the fourth inning when they plated five runs.
In that at-bat, Edwards got the Lions on the board with an RBI fielder's choice, then with two outs, the offense got hot, with Ellis knotting the game with a single, followed by a Vincent two-run triple, then a Minshew RBI single for a 5-2.
Harris gave up a single run in the seventh, but the five runs proved to be enough, and sent the Lions into today's final games.
Sardis improves to 21-6 on the season, but is 5-0 so far in the postseason. A win today would mean the Lions' fourth trip to the State tournament.
