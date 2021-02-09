Jackie Dilbeck
Boaz
Jackie Dilbeck, 85, of Boaz, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021. Born Nov. 24, 1935, to the late Irby and Nona Peppers, she graduated from Boaz High School in 1953. Jackie married Roland Dilbeck and they had three children- sons, Kelley and Kerrey, and daughter, Kim.
While Jackie spent most of her life in Boaz, she and her family lived in various towns throughout the south early on while Roland was in the military. They ultimately settled down in Boaz where Jackie raised their three children.
Jackie enjoyed a 45-year career with The Sand Mountain Reporter during which time she had her finger on the pulse of the community and cultivated several lasting friendships. She witnessed many changes as technology swept through the newspaper industry and she eventually retired in 2013.
Upon retirement she battled and beat breast cancer.
Jackie loved spending time with her family and was affectionately called Grandjackie upon the arrival of her first granddaughter. She was a doting grandmother that reveled in having all four girls with her for sleepovers. She attended their softball games, horse shows, school awards ceremonies, coronations, homecomings, birthdays, and graduations.
She was an avid fan of The University of Alabama and loved country music. Jackie was an active member Sardis Baptist Church.
Jackie is survived by her sons, Kelley (and Leanna) Dilbeck, of Sardis City, and Kerrey Dilbeck (and Lynn Taylor), of Osteen, FL; daughter, Kim (and Barry) Komisar, of Birmingham; sisters, Rovine (and Gene) Thrasher, of Boaz, and Dean (and Joe) Russell, of Sardis City; granddaughters Karoline Dilbeck, Annalee Dilbeck, Liv Komisar, and Sela Komisar; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Hubbard; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; their daughter, Donna; sister, Shirley Trammell; niece, Deanna Trammell; and nephew, JoeVann Russell.
Funeral service was Monday at 1 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation preceded the funeral service at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated.
Pallbearers were Barry Komisar, Joe Russell, Gary Thrasher, Roger Williams, Richey Patton, and Shannon Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marshall Medical Foundation, Sardis Baptist Church, or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Marie Hamrick Brown
Douglas
Marie Hamrick Brown, 89, of Douglas, died Feb. 5, 2021 after a short illness.
A private graveside service was held at Douglas Cemetery on Feb. 7, Elder Ricky Harcrow officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Marie and her husband, Waymon, founded Brown Hardware and later Brown Appliance in Douglas and operated both for decades. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2020.
Marie was valedictorian of the 1949 graduating class of Douglas High School. She attended business college in Nashville, Tennessee, and then worked in Birmingham, until she and Waymon eloped to Iuka, Mississippi, where they married before he was inducted into the U.S. Air Force. After he completed basic training they moved to Victorville, California, where their first child was born.
They returned to Douglas before Waymon’s deployment to Korea and never left home again.
When her four children were in school, Marie was a frequent volunteer at school, serving many times as room mother and working in the Parent Teacher Organization. She was an avid fan of her daughter Carol’s high school sports, taking off work to attend all Carol’s volleyball games. She worked the polls at local, state and federal elections in Douglas for many years. Marie also organized her high school reunion for decades.
Marie and Waymon attended Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Marie was known for her cheerful outlook and would always say she was doing pretty well for her age. She was a talented seamstress who for many years made most of her own clothes and those of her three daughters. She especially loved gardening, growing both vegetables and flowers. A wonderful cook, she was famous in the family for her vegetable soup, chicken dumplings and apple pies.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Waymon, and four children: Sharon Brown-Henry (John) of Kanehoe, Hawaii; Vicki Brown (Chris Klein) of Nashville, Tennessee; Gary Brown (Lisa) of Douglas, and Carol Brown of Montgomery, Alabama; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Nell Bartlett, of Douglas and her brother, Tom Hamrick, of Huntsville.
Patricia “Pat” Lozo
Guntersville
Patricia “Pat” Lozo, 70, of Collins Drive, Guntersville, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at her residence.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
Mrs. Lozo was born in Georgia on March 22, 1950 to Lonnie Vaughn, Jr. and Sarah Louise Bartlett Vaughn. She was a Critical Care Flight Nurse.
Mrs. Lozo is survived by her husband, Bill Lozo, of Guntersville; children: Thomas (Laura) Crabtree, David (Jennie) Pitts and Karen (Glen) Benedikt; grandchildren, William Pitts, Tristan Pitts, Megan Pendley and Tyler Benedikt; mother, Sarah Louise Vaughn; sisters, Dawn Vaughn, Marie Smith and Jane Parker; nieces, Natasha Smith, Tabitha Pratt, Jessica McKinney and Kara Bevill; nephews, Andrew Vaughn, Coltin Vaughn, Stewart Parker II and Kelly Groves; and special friend, Patricia Shaffer.
She was preceded in death by her Father: Lonnie Vaughn, Father-in-Law & Mother-in-Law: Emerson and Shirley Bostic, Sister-in-Law: Lynn Groves and Brother-in-Law; Sanford Smith.
James T. Vaughn
Boaz
James T. Vaughn, age 82, of Leeth Gap Road, Boaz, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at his residence.
There is not a memorial service planned at this time. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Tony Vaughn (Margaret), of Albertville; daughter, Tina Moorer, of Boaz; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Vaughn, Hoyt Vaughn and Norris Vaughn, all of Boaz; and sister, Louise Kitchens, of Attalla.
C. Paul Ayers
Albertville
C. Paul Ayers, 75, of Albertville, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Lackey and Rev. Gary Williams officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Dona Ayers; daughters, Becky Motes (Ronnie), Anna Bergeron and Jackie Edwards; son, Claris Paul (Trey) Ayers III (Teresa); 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Billie Ruth Slaton
Geraldine
Billie Ruth Slaton, 91, of Geraldine, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Geraldine Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Underwood officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a brother, ML Underwood (Katherine) and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marshall County, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, Al. 35951.
Cecile Shackleton
Albertville
Cecile Shackleton, 70, of Albertville, died Feb. 6, 2021, at UAB Hospital of Birmingham.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at New Life Christian Center in Boaz. Henry Wright will officiate. Burial will follow at New Life Christian Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Murry; sisters, Marie Martha Jonasaint, Jacqueline Merillien (Duke), Maggie Fontaine (Harold), Elvire Shackleton, Rachelle Shackleton and Martine Charles; brothers, Edward Shackleton and Johny Charles; and three grandchildren.
Elizabeth Duncan
Crossville
Elizabeth Duncan, 50, of Crossville, died Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Ruth Autwell; sons, Jonathan Morris (Brittany Farr), Nicky Duncan Jr. (Brandy Blackmon), and Justin Duncan (Amber); sister, Mary Ellen Brothers (Michael); brothers, Wayne Autwell (Judy) and Timothy Autwell (Pam); and five grandchildren.
Jason P. Daily
Horton
Jason P. Daily, 44, of Horton, died Feb. 6, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery of Horton with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Daily; a brother, David Daily (Sarah); and two nephews.
Ramona Ham
Albertville
Ramona Ham, 64, of Albertville, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial graveside service will be planned at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Jarrod Ham; sisters, Margaret Nailer, Gail Carroll and Rebecca Cooper; brother, Steve Cooper (Tina); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Margie Ree Williams
Albertville
Margie Ree Williams, 77, of Albertville, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church of Albertville with Bros. Justin Childers and David Beck officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Feb. 3, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Williams; daughter, Sonya Masters (Johnny); son, Tim Williams (Amy); sister, Nila Long (Lawrence); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
———
