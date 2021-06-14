Ladies 60 years of age and older; it is your time to shine. Contestants from all over the state are now being recruited for this year's Miss Senior Alabama pageant.
The local Marshall County pageant will be held Aug. 7 at The Whole Backstage Theater in Guntersville starting at 2 p.m.
“Comforting news to our senior ladies is that this year there is not a talent or philosophy of life speech," said pageant director Dawn Hagstrom. "Instead they have added 'Active Wear' and 'Fashion Runway.' Plus, we now have a Ms. Super Senior division (for ladies 80 and above) so there will be two Queens going to the state pageant.”
Each contestant will model four outfits and be judged in four categories: interview, active wear, fashion runway and evening gown. The opening number will be performed with singer Tim Hays and choreographed by Jane Kohl.
There is a $50 application fee which includes two workshops in July, four tickets and a 5x7 portrait. Please contact Hagstrom at 256-738-5886 for a packet. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.