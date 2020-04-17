United Way of Marshall County, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Boaz have teamed up to coordinate relief efforts for those affected by the storms that tore through the county Sunday.
United Way of Marshall County Marketing and Community Impact Director Raquel Zavaleta said there is a Storm Relief Volunteer Center, located at 99 Railroad Avenue in Boaz, to help coordinate the relief efforts for the area impacted by the storms area on Easter.
Zavaleta said anyone wanting to volunteer would need to report to the center. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and she said all volunteers must report to this designated area for dispatch to areas in need.
“United Way, EMA and the City of Boaz will be operating the center and providing volunteers with credentials and car passes each day that will grant them access through checkpoints,” she said. “The minimum age to volunteer is 14 and must be accompanied by an adult.”
To pre-register online and minimize face-to-face interaction, visit unitedwaymarshall.org/volunteer.
For additional information and resources, Zavaleta said to call 211, the United Way’s office at 256-582-0506 or the volunteer center at 256-907-9897.
