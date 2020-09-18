A Guntersville man remains behind bars at the Marshall County Jail on child sex abuse related charges.
Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr., 41, of Deerman Street, Guntersville, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, first-degree rape and incest with a minor.
Investigator/Lt. Mike Turner of the Guntersville Police Department said Miller was arrested and booked into the Guntersville Jail. He made an initial appearance before Judge Mitch Floyd, who set bond at $500,000, Turner said.
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains.
Turner said an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should call Turner at 256-302-3992.
