Adam Lawrence wanted to be a varsity head coach at Douglas for the 2019-20 school year, but he now realizes God had a different plan in mind.
Lawrence interviewed last spring for the varsity boys basketball job that went to Skylar Baugh, a former Eagle. His interview went so well that DHS Principal Patrick Smith later hired him to coach the Douglas junior varsity boys team and serve as Baugh’s assistant coach.
On April 23, the Marshall County Board of Education approved Smith’s recommendation to name Lawrence as the Eagles’ new varsity girls basketball coach. He succeeds Suzan Howard, who stepped down after guiding the program for five seasons.
“When I got here, I had to have surgery in January, because I had a herniated disc in my back,” Lawrence said. “It was extremely tough, but God knows what He’s doing. I couldn’t have been a head coach last year when I came here because of that. It just fell into place now.”
Baugh took over coaching the JV boys team in Lawrence’s absence, and Lawrence praised him for doing a “great job.” Lawrence has recovered from the surgery and said he feels “100 percent” back to normal.
“God is good and I’m blessed, and I’m excited to be here,” Lawrence said. “My whole family is excited. Patrick is a fantastic boss and does a good job.”
Lawrence is a 2002 graduate of Sylvania. His first coaching experience came at Collinsville, when he assisted Jon Tidmore while completing his student teaching. Tidmore, who coaches the boys and girls teams at Collinsville, handed Lawrence the reins of the JV boys.
“Coach Tidmore is my mentor,” Lawrence said. “If I have a question about anything or if I need anything, he’s the one I go to.”
Lawrence made stops at Appalachian and Ider, where he coached the varsity boys. He served as an assistant coach for then-varsity boys head coach Clint Brannon at West End, and he also spent time on Van Owens’ boys staff at Sardis. In 2018-19, he returned to West End as varsity girls head coach.
“I did not want to leave West End,” Lawrence said. “But the more we prayed about it and saw God’s hand, we felt like Douglas was where we needed to come. My [twin] girls are at the primary school. I’ve been looking for somewhere I can put my girls. It’s went so well, and we don’t want to move. We’re not interested in moving.
“I think Patrick felt like this would be a good fit, and I want to build the future.
“Coach Howard did such a good job last year, and she’s done a good job since she’s been here. Taking over after her is like hand in glove — it just fit. She’s been awesome. I sat through a couple of her practices last year.”
Keith Atchley starred for the Douglas basketball program in the early 1990s before going on to coach the varsity boys programs at Geraldine and Sylvania. Atchley now serves as transportation supervisor for the DeKalb County Board of Education and also pastors Fyffe First Baptist Church.
“Coach Atchley was my high school coach for my senior year, and he made a lasting impact on me from a spiritual standpoint,” Lawrence said. “He did me a whole lot of good. Playing for him was awesome.”
Lawrence is eager to get in the gym and begin working with his players once the restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic are lifted or relaxed.
“We’ve not heard a definite date, but June 8 has been tossed around as the date to slowly start getting kids back in the gym, along the lines of 10 athletes at a time, which is better than nothing,” he said. “We will still have to do social distancing, but at least this way, the girls can get in the gym and do skill development, conditioning and lift weights.”
Lawrence and his assistant coach, Brittany Schaffer, communicate with the players on Google Meet, a videoconferencing application. He speaks to the team for 15 minutes before Schaffer leads them through a workout.
“We’re getting stuff done and it’s not the normal way, but I want to look at what we can be doing during this time to get better,” Lawrence said.
The new coach will build his first team around the talents of Tori Rojek and Bri Walls, who played vital roles for the Eagles in 2019-20.
“Tori has been working extremely hard, and she’s excited about next year,” Lawrence said. “She averaged 15.4 points a game last year. She’s close to going over 1,000 career points.
“Bri Walls averaged about 13 points a game last year. Bri and Maycee [Mahan] are our two seniors. Bri is going to be huge for us this year, as is Tori.”
The success of the Eagles’ 2020-21 season could depend on the development of their guards, as guards Camille Thompson, Anna Carol Matthews and Giselle Andablo all graduated.
“I think it’s a matter of whether or not these girls can step in from where the seniors left off,” Lawrence said.
“I don’t think it’s anything we can’t overcome. I think the future for this year is pretty bright.”
Same as the last two seasons, the Eagles will compete in Class 5A, Area 13 against Boaz, Crossville and Sardis.
“I think Boaz is going to be pretty good again, and Sardis should be better this year,” Lawrence said. “You never know with Crossville.
“I’m really excited about this year and can’t wait to get everything rolling and back to normal.”
