Albertville Principal Deidra Tidwell and AHS Athletic Director Tyler Reeves released a statement Friday afternoon confirming three student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts started June 1.
Tidwell and Reeves have been in contact with local health officials and the AHSAA for guidance regarding a plan for Albertville.
“Any student that tests positive will be isolated at home for 14 days,” the statement read. “Workouts are voluntary; if you feel uncomfortable with your child attending or if your child feels ill, please contact the head coach of your sport to let them know.
“Albertville High School Athletics will continue to follow all procedures and protocols (sanitation efforts, taking the temperature of students as they enter, small group activities, going outside when possible) in an effort to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy.
“We are committed to the well-being of your child and our community.”
