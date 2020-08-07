July 18
Derrick Farmer was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany North was charged with failure to appear.
Waylon Pope was charged with failure to appear.
Paul Kephart was charged with failure to appear.
Stephanie Solis was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Jason Beene was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
July 19
Jimmy Walker as charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Karl Keeton was charged with failure to appear.
Kathlene Shaw was charged with failure to appear.
Jessica Parham was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy Thrasher was charged with possession of drug paraphernaia.
July 20
Brian Downey was charged with public intoxication.
Tony Headrick was charged with third-degree criminam mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davy Betz was charged with a court order.
Kenneth White was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
Nikkie Smalley was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Manuel Portillo was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 21
Lionel Williams was charged with failure to appear.
Nathan Hannah was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
David Hitzing was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
