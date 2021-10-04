Students at Brindlee Mountain High and Elementary schools have been evacuated after school officials received two separate threats Monday.
Sheriff's Office officials say a bomb threat was received at lunchtime, prompting Brindlee Mountain High School Principal Mike Little to notify the Sheriff's Office.
Students were evacuated and a search begun. As of 245 p.m., nothing had been found.
However, a second threat was received claiming a weapon was on campus, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. Students' book bags were being searched. Administrators and staff were "busy following procedures set for this type of situation." Buses were expected to run later than normal due to the searches.
No injuries have been reported and so far, nothing has been found in regard to either threat.
